Pakistani PM Calls Erdogan After India Revokes Kashmir's Special Status
Imran Khan seeks support for Pakistan's Kashmir interests, warns of 'serious implications for regional peace and security,' official statement says
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday to discuss India's revocation of Kashmir's special status and the deployment of thousands of troops to the Himalayan region, the prime minister's party announced.
According to an official statement, which was tweeted from the Twitter account of the country's ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Khan called Erdogan "as part of his outreach on the recent developments in Indian Occupied Kashmir.”
Earlier Monday, India's Home Minister Amit Shah announced the revocation amid an uproar in India's Parliament and while Kashmir was under a security lockdown that kept thousands of people inside their homes.
The order revokes Article 370 of India's Constitution, which gives the state of Jammu and Kashmir its own constitution and decision-making rights for all matters except for defense, communications and foreign affairs. The article also forbids Indians outside the state from permanently settling, buying land, holding local government jobs and securing educational scholarships in Kashmir.
Khan told the Turkish leader that "India's illegal actions" will have "serious implications for regional peace and security," the statement said. Khan further stressed Pakistan's commitment to "diplomatic, moral and political" support of Kashmir's struggle for their right to self-determination, the statement added.
In turn, Erdogan affirmed Turkey's commitment to the developing situation and assured Pakistan of "Turkey's steadfast support."
Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both claim the region in its entirety. Two of the three wars India and Pakistan have fought since their independence from British rule were over Kashmir.
Critics of India's Hindu nationalist-led government see the move as an attempt to dilute the demographics of Muslim-majority Kashmir with Hindu settlers.
