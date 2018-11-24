Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Suicide Bombing Attack in Pakistan That Killed 35

The aftermath of the suicide bombing in a crowded Pakistan market, November 23, 2018.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility on Saturday for a suicide bombing attack in a crowded market in Pakistan on Friday, which killed at least 35 people and injured dozens.

An online statement posted by the radical Sunni group claimed that one of their members blew himself up in the middle of a crowd of Shiites in the remote north-western area of Pakistan, near the Afghan border.

The claim could not be independently verified by dpa.

Violence has declined significantly in Pakistan in recent years, after the country's army pushed back Islamist militants in a series of offensives near the Afghan border.

The militants are still capable of launching random attacks, however.

Nearly 75,000 people have been killed in attacks in Pakistan since the country began fighting Islamist militants following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

