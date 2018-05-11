Thousands in Indonesia Protest Trump's Recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli Capital
The demonstration was organized by a new group that includes the most influential government-sanctioned Muslim clerical body
Thousands of Indonesian Muslims have staged a rally protesting U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
About 5,000 people flocked to Jakarta's landmark National Monument and unfurled Indonesian and Palestinian flags.
On Monday, the U.S. plans to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, five months after Trump recognized it as Israel's capital. Palestinians also claim it as their capital.
The protest was organized by a new umbrella group that includes the most influential government-sanctioned Indonesian Ulema Council and some hard-line activists as well. The protesters performed Friday prayers at the monument before dispersing.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has strongly condemned Trump's move, which he described as a violation of UN resolutions.
Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, does not have diplomatic ties with Israel.
There has long been pressure from pro-Israel politicians in Washington to move the embassy to Jerusalem, and Trump made it a signature promise of his 2016 election campaign.
The decision was popular with many conservative and evangelical Christians who voted for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, many of whom support political recognition of Israel’s claim to the city.
Trump acted under a 1995 law that requires the United States to move its embassy to Jerusalem, but to which other presidents since then - Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama - consistently signed waivers.
