Thousands in Indonesia Protest Trump's Recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli Capital

Protesters shout slogans during a rally against the U.S. plan to move its embassy in Israel, May 11, 2018.

Thousands of Indonesian Muslims have staged a rally protesting U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

>> Everything you need to know about the U.S. plans to move its embassy to Jerusalem <<

About 5,000 people flocked to Jakarta's landmark National Monument and unfurled Indonesian and Palestinian flags.

On Monday, the U.S. plans to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, five months after Trump recognized it as Israel's capital. Palestinians also claim it as their capital.

The protest was organized by a new umbrella group that includes the most influential government-sanctioned Indonesian Ulema Council and some hard-line activists as well. The protesters performed Friday prayers at the monument before dispersing.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has strongly condemned Trump's move, which he described as a violation of UN resolutions.

Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, does not have diplomatic ties with Israel.

There has long been pressure from pro-Israel politicians in Washington to move the embassy to Jerusalem, and Trump made it a signature promise of his 2016 election campaign.

The decision was popular with many conservative and evangelical Christians who voted for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, many of whom support political recognition of Israel’s claim to the city.

Trump acted under a 1995 law that requires the United States to move its embassy to Jerusalem, but to which other presidents since then - Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama - consistently signed waivers.