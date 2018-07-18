First Commercial Flight From Ethiopia to Eritrea in 20 Years Takes Off

The dramatic diplomatic thaw began last month when Ethiopia's reformist new prime minister fully embraced a peace deal that ended a 1998-2000 border war

Passengers sit inside an Ethiopian Airlines ET314 flight to Eritrea's capital Asmara at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia July 18, 2018
\ TIKSA NEGERI/ REUTERS

The first commercial flight from Ethiopia to Eritrea has taken off as air links are restored after the end of a 20-year state of war.

Ethiopian Airlines has tweeted a photo of the flight leaving Addis Ababa for Eritrea's capital, Asmara. Those on board include people seeking to reunite with family long separated by the conflict.

Breakthroughs swiftly followed, with the leader of each country visiting the other and being welcomed with an embrace.

The international community has praised the end of one of Africa's longest-running conflicts. Telephone lines have been restored and economic links are being pursued as landlocked Ethiopia eyes Eritrea's Red Sea ports.

