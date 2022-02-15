Filipino Police Uncover Hamas Plot to Recruit Locals, Attack Israeli Targets

The Philippine police announced on Tuesday that they had revealed a Hamas plot to incite violence targeting Israelis in the Philippines, the island nation's state media said.

According to the Philippine News Agency, the Philippine National Police said that the Hamas plan involved attempts to recruit Filipino citizens to carry out terror attacks against Jews and Israeli citizens, thereby establishing a foothold in the country and waging a proxy war against Israel.

Police officials said they were tipped off by a local contact that a man called "Bashir" was trying to gain ground in the Philippines by promising financial support to local militant groups with ties to international terrorist organizations.

Police intelligence chief Brig. Gen. Neil Alinsangan said that with the help of local and foreign intelligence counterparts, they identified "Bashir" as Fares al-Shikli, who is reportedly the head of Hamas' foreign liaison unit within Hamas. He added that Shikli is wanted by Interpol on terrorism charges.

Shikli started grooming the source, the report said, in 2016, where he trained the Filipino national in building bombs in Malaysia. He traveled to Malaysia several times over the following two years to meet with the Hamas official; the two discussed the possibility of attacking Israelis in the Philippines in exchange for financial support.

Shikli told the source in late 2017 that he wishes to recruit Filipino citizens with links to militant groups to kill Jews, rally at embassies and disseminate video propaganda in the Philippines, who would be supported by Hamas.