Australian Diner Removes 'Schindler's List' Waffle Fries From Menu After Complaint

A restaurant in Australia removed “Schindler’s List” waffle fries from its menu following a complaint by a Jewish customer.

The manager of The Arc at Nobbys, located on the Gold Coast of Australia’s eastern coast, apologized to the customer who brought the Holocaust-themed item to her attention on Friday, and said the restaurant would print new menus.

The “Schindler’s List” fries — at $15 an order — were one of several items on the menu named after blockbuster movies, The Daily Mail reported Monday. Other films referenced on the menu included “Pulp Fiction,” “The Terminator” and “The Godfather.”

“I cannot express how disturbed, uncomfortable and in plain shock we were both in after reading the menu,” said the customer, whom the The Daily Mail identified only as Lisa of Melbourne.

“The manager was apologetic after I had explained to her why the name of the dish is extremely offensive, and she assured me that it would be changed to something else,” she said.

She also lodged a complaint with Australia’s Anti-Defamation Commission. Its chairman, Dr. Dvir Abramovich, called the incident “hurtful and insensitive,” and said it would “leave most gasping.”