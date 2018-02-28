Anti-Semitic Poster Hung on Office Window of Lawmaker in Australia

An anti-Semitic poster was hung in the window of an Australian national lawmaker.

The office of federal lawmaker Mike Kelly in the coastal town of Bega, New South Wales, was targeted with the poster printed by the neo-Nazi group Antipodean Resistance. The poster bears a large swastika and reads “reject Jewish poison.”

Mike Kelly’s wife is Jewish. Kelly represents the Eden-Monaro district.

Kelly on Wednesday morning during a Parliamentary session told his fellow lawmakers about the placing of the poster, which he called “a sophisticatedly produced poster by the fascist group Antipodean Resistance, with swastikas and caricature portraits of Jews, describing ‘Jewish poison.’”

Kelly noted: “Part of their program is to pursue the legalization of the killing of Jews. My wife is Jewish, of course, so that also added extra poignancy to it. This is happening in our country, as well as what we’ve seen manifesting overseas. We have to be very proactive and forceful on this.”

The lawmaker told JTA that the incident has been reported to the Australian Federal Police and is under investigation. He said a second poster was put up at a local high school and that the group was aiming to recruit young people.