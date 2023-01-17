Nakhshun Abagyan lives in a three-room apartment together with her husband and their four sons. The 33-year-old and her family’s apartment is in Stepanakert, the capital city of Nagorno-Karabakh. Living with them in the same apartment are her father-in-law and his mother.

Last month, Nakhshun says, basic staples disappeared from the shelves of the city’s stores, and the family’s food situation deteriorated. “I don’t think you could say that there’s enough food,” she says. “The children need to eat something healthy. If they are fed only rice, kasha and pasta, that doesn’t seem normal to me. If there is one potato, we give it to the smallest child, because he doesn’t understand and it’s possible to explain to the older ones that we have to eat whatever we have.”

In September 2020, the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War broke out, with Azerbaijan fighting Armenia and the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (known as the Republic of Artsakh by Armenians). Two months later, a ceasefire was reached with Russian mediation.

Many Armenians objected to the concessions made by their prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, as control of the majority of the disputed areas was ceded to Azerbaijan. Public opinion in Azerbaijan views the outcome of the war as an unequivocal defeat. According to estimates, thousands were killed in battle.

The reason behind the severe shortage of food and basic consumer goods is “the siege on Nagorno-Karabakh,” as it is called by the Armenians – a blockade on the only road leading from the separatist republic to sovereign Armenian territory, known as the Lachin corridor.

Open gallery view The Nagorno-Karabakh region within Azerbaijan.

Previously, the road through the area passed through the city of Lachin. But when it came under Azerbaijani control during the war, Azerbaijan built a bypass road that until recently was used by the Armenians .

However, on December 12, dozens of Azerbaijanis describing themselves as climate activists took over the road, ostensibly to protest the violation of guidelines for two gold and copper mines operated by Armenia.

The mines are a primary source of income for the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, which is not recognized by the international community. But the Azerbaijanis, who are insisting on asserting sovereignty in the region, view the sale of the mines’ output outside of the region as theft of natural resources.

Open gallery view Armenians in Stepanakert protest against the closure of the Lachin corridor, last month. Credit: Ani Balayan / AFP

The government in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, is making no effort to hide the fact that the environmental activists are essentially acting at its behest. Effectively, Azerbaijan is attempting to gain control over the road and to supervise the vehicles and the people passing through it.

For Armenians residing in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijani control of the road or Azerbaijani oversight of the passage of goods and people means that they will be forced to leave their homes.

The underlying reason is the long-standing hostility between Armenians and Azerbaijanis, which was silenced and bubbled under the surface during the Soviet era, and which then erupted during the process leading to the Soviet Union’s demise.

“Azerbaijan wants to gain control of a region populated by Armenians, and the meaning of this will be ethnic cleansing,” says Lilit Shahverdyan, a journalist on the Eurasianet website. Shahverdyan lives in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, and her family is in Nagorno-Karabakh. Last month, she was unable to visit her parents due to the road being blocked.

Open gallery view A village in Nagorny-Karabakh, January 2021 Credit: Artem Mikryukov / Reuters

“The only people speaking about the possibility of Armenians remaining there under Azerbaijan control are the Azerbaijanis,” she says. “They are saying, ‘Stay, and live in your homes in accordance with Azerbaijani law, like all the other minorities.’ But the Armenians know that if they remain, there will be conflicts with the Azerbaijani people. Aside from that, the Azerbaijanis will exert pressure on people to leave of their own free will.

“In the 2020 war, there were cases in which residents of the villages remained in their homes because they did not know that the Azerbaijani forces were already nearby,” continues Shahverdyan. She further says that Azerbaijani soldiers killed innocent civilians, including elderly women and men. “We have no guarantee that this won’t happen again if we remain part of Azerbaijan.”

Two women who live in Nagorno-Karabakh told Haaretz about a video of an atrocity that has been spread on social media, which captured the executions of unarmed civilians in areas where Azerbaijani forces gained control during the war.

According to one of the women, residents of the region knew the people who were executed, either personally or through acquaintances. Most of them, she said, were people without families or sick people who had been left behind when the rest of the residents fled.

Open gallery view Lilit Shahverdyan.

In response, Azerbaijanis are pointing to the fact that no Azerbaijanis are left in the regions occupied by Armenia since 1994.

The two sides disagree on the basic facts: whereas Azerbaijan claims that no more than 35,000 Armenians remained in Nagorno-Karabakh in the wake of the war, those residing in the region insist that there are 120,000 Armenian residents.

“There were 50,000 people present at today’s demonstration,” said Nagorno-Karabakh’s prime minister, Ruben Vardanyan, last Thursday at a press conference. “We have 12,000 presents for children up to age 6 to mark the new year that are stuck in Armenia and can’t get in because of the siege. We have about 30,000 children up to age 18. Right now, there are about 120,000 people in the territory of the besieged Republic of Artsakh.”

Armenia claims that Azerbaijan is trying to drive a wedge between it and Russian peacekeeping forces, and says that it shouldn’t be sucked into a provocation.

Position of strength

Even before the atrocities of the recent war, the history of the two peoples has included numerous massacres, including massacres of Armenians committed by Azerbaijanis in Sumgait in 1988 and in Baku in 1990. These acts took place in the wake of the Armenian demand to annex Nagorno-Karabakh to Soviet Armenia.

Open gallery view Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan inspects troops, last month. Credit: Handout / AFP

These were followed by the massacre of Azerbaijanis by Armenian forces in the town of Khojaly in 1992, at the height of the First Nagorno-Karabakh War. During that war, Armenia and the areas around Nagorno-Karabakh that were occupied by Armenia were emptied of Azerbaijanis, and Azerbaijan was emptied of Armenians, except for residents of the separatist region. The possibility of coexistence appears to be out of the question, and certainly not for the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. But leaving the region isn’t a viable option, either.

“We still have bread,” Nune, a resident of Stepanakert, who asked that her full name not be published, says. “But if you see it in the shop, you’d better buy it, because in the evening it won’t be there any longer. There are no fruits or vegetables at all – we used to get them from Armenia.”

After the Christmas holiday, the kindergartens did reopen over the lack of food. But when Nune, like other residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, is asked about the possibility that they’ll be forced to leave, she rules it out.

“Why should we leave our land,” she says, “in which our ancestors lived for centuries? Here are our monasteries, here are our graves. The first Armenian antiquities, both from the early Middle Ages, whereas the earliest traces of Turks date to the 18th century.”

Open gallery view Prayer in Armenia's capital of Yerevan on the eve of Orthodox Christmas, this month. Credit: Karen Minasyan / AFP

The historical and cultural feud between the two peoples, in which the Azerbaijanis allege that the Christian antiquities in Nagorno-Karabakh are not even linked to Armenians, has been going on for decades. But there is no argument over one thing: whereas the First Nagorno-Karabakh War ended with a victory of the Armenians, who occupied large areas and annexed this territory, the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War ended in their crushing defeat.

The Armenians lost or were forced to restore the surrounding areas to Azerbaijan in the ceasefire, as well as large parts of what had been the autonomous district of Nagorno-Karabakh during the Soviet era, including the key city of Shusha. Now it is the Azerbaijanis who are speaking from a position of strength.

“In Azerbaijan, we have large ethnic groups that are 20 times the size of this group, and they have no autonomy,” says Farhad Mammadov, the director of the Center for Studies of the South Caucasus in Azerbaijan and the former head of the pro-government Center for Strategic Studies.

Open gallery view Farhad Mammadov.

“The Armenians have to understand that one way or another, this territory will be under the sovereign control of Azerbaijani forces. If they are opposed, Azerbaijan will, along with ‘soft actions’” – such as blocking the road – “ also have to take action to destroy their military infrastructure. We are not fighting the civilian population.”

From the perspective of Azerbaijan, the vision of returning Nagorno-Karabakh to its control doesn’t seem distant. Mammadov says that Azerbaijanis have the right to inspect vehicles, goods and people passing through the Lachin corridor from Armenia to and from Nagorno-Karabakh. “The current action will end with Azerbaijan overseeing entry and exit from the Lachin corridor,” he says.

In addition to illegal use of the mines, Azerbaijan claims that Armenia is still using the corridor to bring ammunition into the region. It also objects to the entry of Iranian civilians into Nagorno-Karabakh, arguing that they are actually a force arriving in the area in order to train local “gangs” – in other words, members of the local military.

Azerbaijan has a broad interpretation of a vague clause contained in the ceasefire agreement, according to which “Armenian forces will leave the area simultaneously with the deployment of the Russian peacekeeping forces.” The Azerbaijanis contend that not a single armed Armenian is supposed to remain in the region.

Armenia says that the Azerbaijanis’ goal of controlling the Lachin corridor is a violation of the 2020 ceasefire agreement. Azerbaijan asserts that it is merely demanding that the principle of reciprocity be upheld and to ensure, in accordance with the agreement, a land route between Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic – an Azerbaijani enclave with separated from the rest of the country by Armenian territory, and which borders Turkey.

Open gallery view Azerbaijani troops at a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, last month. Credit: Tokif Babayev / AFP

The Russian side

Both sides in the conflict are aware that the dispute over the ceasefire agreement’s interpretation would be meaningless had Russia showed willingness to intervene on Armenia’s behalf. But Russia has not, in spite of clear signs that it wants to maintain a foothold in the region.

It was only in early November that the president of Nagorno-Karabakh appointed Vardanyan – an Armenian billionaire who made his fortune in Russia – as prime minister of the region. The appointment is a clear indication that Russia has no intention of relaxing its hold over the region.

But this raises the question of why exactly Russian peacekeeping forces are not taking decisive action to open the Lachin corridor for the Armenians, who are considered its allies. Officially, the reason is simple: The Russian forces have no mandate to intervene militarily in the region. The ceasefire agreement does not include any definition of their authority.

Open gallery view Protesters in Stepanakert hold a giant Armenian flag, last month. Credit: Davit Ghahramanyan / AFP

“Russia tried to get such a mandate as soon as the war ended,” says Mammadov. “It had planned to receive permission from Azerbaijan and from Armenia, but Azerbaijan objected, saying that it was absurd to issue a mandate to the peacekeeping forces in the sovereign area of Azerbaijan simply by adding the signature of Armenia.”

According to Mammadov, “the three-way declaration” of November 2020 –the ceasefire agreement signed by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia – was “the last document in which Nagorno-Karabakh will be mentioned together with Armenia and to which Azerbaijan adds its signature.” Aside from the official reason, most commentators agree that Russia has been exhausted by its invasion of Ukraine and is incapable of opening an additional front at this time.

But there is another possibility: Russia may want to pressure Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who rose to power in 2018 in the wake of popular protests against his predecessor Serzh Sargsyan, who was seen as autocratic and corrupt.

Open gallery view Protesters in Stepanakert hold a sign vowing that they 'will not surrender,' last month. Credit: Davit Ghahnramanyan

“As the leader of a public protest that led to replacement of the government, Pashinyan is not an ally of Putin, who is interested in preserving his own rule and in surrounding himself with authoritarian and corrupt leaders along the lines of Lukashenko and Yanukovych,” says the Israeli journalist Boris Yentin, who is closely watching events in South Caucasus.

“In addition, it’s possible that Russia is not interested at the moment in a serious dispute with Turkey, which overtly supports Azerbaijan, supplies weapons to Ukraine, and at the same time helps Putin bypass the Western sanctions.”

Tigran Grigoryan, an Armenian journalist and commentator who presents a show about Nagorno-Karabakh on the Civilnet website, says that “Azerbaijan wishes to exploit this unique moment, in which Armenia is very weak and at a time that there is a power vacuum in the Southern Caucasus, and Erdogan is in control in Turkey offering them comprehensive support.

They want to achieve their desire by these means, by means of the current blockade and by means of military escalation that has grown particularly strong since the start of the war in Ukraine.” The most recent escalation, in September, led to the occupation of sovereign Armenian territory along the border regions with Azerbaijan.

At a press conference, Prime Minister Vardanyan said in response to a question from Haaretz: “The Azerbaijani side, through what they term ‘environmental activists,’ is trying to conduct a provocation that will lead to the use of force. I want to remind people that the mandate of the peacekeeping forces is limited, including in terms of weaponry and the like.

"We understand that you don’t resolve issues like this with arms, but we do place our hopes on the Russian Federation, and hope for its greater diplomatic involvement in this crisis. These are issues that need to be resolved between Moscow and Yerevan.”

Open gallery view Armenian protesters in Stepanakert, last month. Credit: Ani Balayan / AFP

‘The countdown has begun’

Given these developments, ties between Armenia and Russia are becoming increasingly tense. In late December, the head of Armenia’s security council said that the fact that Russia was not acting to open the Lachin corridor had to do in part with Moscow’s attempt to force Yerevan to join the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

In addition, Pashinyan announced this week that Armenia would not host military exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, an alliance of post-Soviet states that essentially allows Russia to meddle in their domestic affairs.

The Armenian prime minister added that although his country had not received any official proposal to join the union, “the reality is not as simple as it seems,” and hinted that Armenia is indeed under Russian pressure. He added that “the sovereignty and independence of Armenia are absolute values.”

In the meantime, residents of Nagorno-Karabakh are doing their best to walk the tightrope: on the one hand, trying not to anger the Russian peacekeeping forces, and on the other hand, to demand that Russia follow through on its commitment, as the residents see it, and allow them to travel freely on the road to Armenia.

“The claims have to be first and foremost made to the peace forces,” says Kristin Balayan, a resident of Nagorno-Karabakh and a social activist who participated in a march by residents along the Lachin road several days after it was closed. The march was blocked by Russian peacekeepers.

Open gallery view Participants in a Commonwealth of Independent States summit, last month. Credit: Konstantin Zavrazhin / AP

“They are the ones responsible for us living here safely and in accordance with Section 6 of the ceasefire agreement, they are the ones responsible for safe passage in the corridor,” she says. The agreement effectively gave control of the corridor to the peacekeepers.

In late December, residents arrived at Stepanakert Airport, the peacekeepers’ headquarters, demanding to meet with their commander.

“The commander did not come out to us,” Balayan says. “But he did promise to meet with our leadership. He did in fact meet with them, and asked for more time to resolve the problem. However, the problem has still not been resolved, and the road is still blocked.”

The ceasefire agreement stated that Russian peacekeeping forces would remain in Nagorno-Karabakh for five years and that their presence in the region would automatically be extended for another five years unless either side voices opposition. If Azerbaijan intends to end the Russian presence in 2025, it is not declaring so in any official way, says Mammadov.

Open gallery view Kristin Balayan. 'The claims have to be first and foremost made to the peace forces.' Credit: Vadim Balayan

“A month and a half ago,” he says, “a government program called ‘The Great Return’ was adopted. According to it, a natural gas pipeline that leads from Agdam” – a city that was recaptured by the Azerbaijanis in 2020 – “to Khankendi” – the Azerbaijani name of Stepanaker – “is supposed to begin operations in 2025. In other words, the countdown to the application of our sovereignty in the region has already begun.”

A poll conducted by the independent Caucasus Research Resource Center and Armenia’s Civilitas Foundation prior to the Lachin corridor blockade found that 90 percent of Nagorno-Karabakh residents would be willing for the region to become part of Russia “with unique status.”

However, recent events have intensified the locals’ disappointment with Moscow. “Traditionally, we had a good relationship with Russia throughout the annals of our relationship,” says Nune from Stepanakert. “Now we just don’t talk about it.”