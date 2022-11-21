Haaretz - back to home page
At Least 56 Killed, 700 Injured as Earthquake Rattles Indonesia

Officials expect that the death toll will continue to rise, and injured victims remain untreated in hospitals due to insufficient staff

DPA
DPA
Rescuers inspect a school damaged by earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia, Monday.
Rescuers inspect a school damaged by earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia, Monday.Credit: BASARNAS /AP
At least 56 people were killed and 700 injured after a magnitude-5.6 earthquake struck near the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Monday, the head of the worst-hit district said.

Television footage showed widespread devastation in the worst-hit Cianjur district, with cracked roads and houses badly damaged.
Cianjur district chief Herman Suherman said the death toll was likely to increase.

"Some areas are still isolated because of landslides," he told local television. "Injured victims remain untreated in hospitals because there are not enough health workers."
Suharyanto, the head of the disaster agency, said most of the victims were hit by debris from their collapsed homes.

"Many people died because their homes were unable to withstand the quake," Suharyanto said, adding that casualties could have been much higher if the quake had happened at night.

Workers inspect a store damaged during an earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia, Monday.Credit: Firman Taqur /AP

"It happened during the day and many people were not at home," said Suharyanto, who goes by one name.

The quake struck at 1:21 pm (0621 GMT) with the epicenter 10 kilometers (about 6 miles) south-west of Cianjur, the National Meteorological, Geophysical and Climatological Agency said.

There was no threat of a tsunami, it said.

The quake swayed high-rise buildings in Jakarta, prompting residents and office workers to rush out in panic.

