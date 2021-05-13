Pakistani Movie Star Invokes Hitler in Calls to Kill Jews Following Gaza Violence

Veena Malik, a popular Pakistani actress, took to social media on Tuesday to endorse the murder of Jews amidst the latest round of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

“I would have killed all the Jews of the world…but I kept some to show the world why I killed them,” she tweeted to her 1.2 million followers, incorrectly attributing the quote to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

A screenshot of the tweet, which has now been deleted Credit: Yashar Ali

The tweet was later taken down as a violation of the social media platform’s terms of service, which ban hateful conduct and incitement.

She also tweeted that “Israel is a terrorist” and the Koranic passage “leave is given to those who fight because they were wronged — surely God is able to help them” with the hashtag #FreePalestine.

Malik has starred in multiple films in both India and Pakistan as well as hosting television programs. She is no stranger to controversy, having posed nude on the cover of the Indian edition of the FHM with the letters ISI written on her arm, a reference to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence agency. The ISI has been widely condemned for its ties to militant organizations, including the Taliban.

Open gallery view Veena Malik. Credit: Zaib

Islamabad has harshly criticized Jerusalem in the latest round of fighting, in which at least 83 people were killed in the Strip and seven in Israel, in the most intensive aerial exchanges for years.

Israel carried out hundreds of air strikes in Gaza, as Palestinian militants fired more than a thousand rockets at central and southern Israel since Monday.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry condemned both “Israel’s heinous attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque” and its airstrikes on Gaza on Monday, which it said violated “all norms of humanity & international law” and constituted an “indiscriminate use of force” against “defenseless Palestinians.”

Pakistan’s comments were in stark contrast to those of neighboring India, whose permanent representative to the United Nations tweeted on Wednesday that his country condemned “all acts of violence, especially rocket attacks from Gaza.”

An Indian citizen identified as Soumya Santhosh was killed by a rocket strike in Ashkelon during a barrage on Tuesday.