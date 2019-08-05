Two Jewish Boys Wearing Kippahs Assaulted in Toronto Suburb

Illustration: Students from a local Jewish school listen to U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney speak about the rise in hate crimes in New York City, March 2017.

Two Jewish boys wearing kippahs were assaulted in a Toronto suburb while they were walking on Shabbat.

An 18-year-old male approached the boys, said to be 14, from behind as they walked in Thornhill, which has a large Jewish population. The assailant began swearing at the boys and then punched one of them in the face, continued to follow the boys, then the area, before fleeing, B’nai Brith Canada said in a statement issued Sunday, a day after the incident.

The victims could not record the incident: It was Shabbat and they are observant and do not carry cellphones.

>> Read more: Jewish Canadian mayor says bill banning wear of religious symbols is like ethnic cleansing

The boy hit in the face later went to an emergency room for treatment of his injuries.

The York Regional Police Hate Crimes Unit is investigating, according to B’nai Brith.

“This is an extremely serious incident, and we trust that law enforcement will give it the attention that it deserves,” said Michael Mostyn, chief executive officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “It is inconceivable that Jewish families will be afraid to send their children to the park, in a heavily Jewish neighborhood, on the Jewish Sabbath.”

Stay up to date: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close