Two Jewish Boys Wearing Kippahs Assaulted in Toronto Suburb

Assailant swore at the boys who were walking down the street on Shabbat and punched one of them in the face before fleeing

comments Print Subscribe now
Illustration: Students from a local Jewish school listen to U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney speak about the rise in hate crimes in New York City, March 2017.
Drew Angerer / AFP

Two Jewish boys wearing kippahs were assaulted in a Toronto suburb while they were walking on Shabbat.

>> Subscribe for just $1 now

An 18-year-old male approached the boys, said to be 14, from behind as they walked in Thornhill, which has a large Jewish population. The assailant began swearing at the boys and then punched one of them in the face, continued to follow the boys, then  the area, before fleeing, B’nai Brith Canada said in a statement issued Sunday, a day after the incident.

The victims could not record the incident: It was Shabbat and they are observant and do not carry cellphones.

>> Read more: Jewish Canadian mayor says bill banning wear of religious symbols is like ethnic cleansing

The boy hit in the face later went to an emergency room for treatment of his injuries.

The York Regional Police Hate Crimes Unit is investigating, according to B’nai Brith.

“This is an extremely serious incident, and we trust that law enforcement will give it the attention that it deserves,” said Michael Mostyn, chief executive officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “It is inconceivable that Jewish families will be afraid to send their children to the park, in a heavily Jewish neighborhood, on the Jewish Sabbath.”

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1