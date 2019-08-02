Jewish Man Wearing Kippah Assaulted by Taxi Driver in Montreal
'I won't move for any f***ing Jews,' said the taxi driver before punching the victim repeatedly
A Jewish man wearing a yarmulke was assaulted by a taxi driver in Montreal on Sunday.
The taxi driver was blocking the door to an underground garage at a condo building in the Saint-Laurent borough of Montreal. When the driver of a car honked to signal that he should move away from the door, the taxi driver apparently noticed the other driver’s kippah and shouted, “I won’t move for any f***ing Jews!” He also threatened to kill the other driver.
The victim then attempted to photograph the taxi number in order to file a complaint, at which point the driver exited his car and punched the Jewish man repeatedly and shouted anti-Semitic slurs until a parking supervisor intervened, B’nai Brith Canada said in a statement. The victim’s phone was also smashed. The victim required attention at a local hospital.
Much of the incident was captured on a security camera.
A woman who intervened was reportedly struck by the taxi driver.
“This is a shocking anti-Semitic hate crime, in which someone could have been gravely injured or even killed,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada.
