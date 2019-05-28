Argentinian Presidential Hopeful Who 'Vindicated' Hitler Vows to Expel Israeli Ambassador

FILE Photo: A man waves a Palestinian flag in front the Israeli Embassy is located, during a protest against the visit of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Septemb

An accused neo-Nazi running for president in Argentina said he would expel the Israeli ambassador.

Alejandro Biondini, a veteran far-right ultranationalist leader, is the presidential candidate for the Patriotic Front Party. On Friday, Biondini launched his presidential campaign for the October 27 presidential election in front of the Italian civil organization, the Unione e Benevolenza, in the center of Buenos Aires.

Biondini has said he will expel the Israeli ambassador from the country. “I define myself as a clear defender of the Palestinian State. I repudiate the colonialist genocidal Zionism. I reaffirm it: when I am president I will expel the British and the Israeli ambassadors,” he tweeted in February.

Argentina fought the British over the Falkland Islands in 1982.

In launching his campaign he reiterated his promise and warned the country’s Jewish leadership: “I said to the DAIA (Argentina’s Jewish political umbrella organization) that this is Argentina… this is not Israel,” to applause and shouts from the crowd. There was violence in the street before the event.

Biondini has openly espoused anti-Semitism and his admiration for Adolf Hitler. “We vindicate Adolf Hitler,” he said in a TV interview in 1991. In 1988, he led chants of “Death to traitors, cowards and Jews” at a gathering of extreme-right demonstrators in Buenos Aires

His previous party, New Triumph, was banned by Argentina’s electoral court in 2009. In November 2018, Buenos Aires Federal Judge Adolfo Gabino Ziulu granted approval to Biondini´s new party, Patriotic Front. The Argentinean Jewish political umbrella, DAIA, condemned the judge’s decision. DAIA said in a statement the party is a “neo-Nazi and ultra-nationalist movement, a danger to an egalitarian society.”

The 2019 elections in October will chose the next president for a four-year term, as well as governors of the 24 provinces, mayors and local and federal legislators.