35 Years of Mass Shootings in the U.S. in One Graph

Prior to Monday's massacre at a country music concert in Las Vegas, the June 2016 shooting inside an Orlando gay nightclub was the deadliest in U.S.

and
comments Print Subscribe now
The grounds are shown at the Route 91 Harvest festival, with the Mandalay Bay Hotel behind the stage, on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. September 30, 2017
The grounds are shown at the Route 91 Harvest festival, with the Mandalay Bay Hotel behind the stage, on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. September 30, 2017 Courtesy of Bill Hughes/Las Vegas News Bureau/File photo

>> Las Vegas shooting: What we know about gunman Stephen Paddock

Prior to Monday's massacre at a country music concert in Las Vegas, the June 2016 shooting inside an Orlando gay nightclub was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Infographic of America's deadliest mass shootings
Haaretz
Infographic of America's deadliest mass shootings Headline (1.72) Regular (1.3) Square Teasers (1) Wide Images (Belgrade) Landscape (2.31) Vertical images format (0.85) Full Image
Haaretz

The following is a partial list of some of the worst mass shootings in the United States since 1999.

>>> FULL TEXT: Trump's Remarks Following Las Vegas Shooting

June 12, 2016: At least 50 people were killed and 53 wounded, many of them critically, in a shooting in a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

December 2, 2015: 14 killed in San Bernardino, California, during a party inside a local government center; suspects Syed Farook and Tashfeen Malik are killed following a car chase and shootout with police.

June 18, 2015: Nine people are shot dead in a historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina. Dylann Roof, 21, is indicted.

December 14, 2012: A massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, leaves 20 children and six teachers dead. Gunman Adam Lanza kills himself.

July 20, 2012: A mass shooting at a movie theatre in Aurora, Colorado, during a midnight screening of the film "The Dark Knight Rises," leaves 12 dead and 70 wounded. James Eagan Holmes is handed down 12 life sentences without parole and an additional 3,318 years in prison.

April 16, 2007: Student Seung-Hui Cho shoots and kills 32 people on the campus of the Virgina Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg, Virgina, before committing suicide.

April 20, 1999: Teenagers Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold shoot and kill 12 pupils and a teacher at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado. At least 21 people are injured. The pair committed suicide.

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral