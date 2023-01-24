Seven Killed in Mass Shooting in California, Suspect Arrested

Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural facilities in a California coastal community south of San Francisco, and a suspect was in custody, officials said.

Four people were found dead and a fifth injured from gunshot wounds at one location, and three others were found dead at another several miles away, the San Mateo County Sheriff's office said.

The shootings occurred on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay, a city south of San Francisco. Details about the locations weren't immediately clear. Sheriff Christina Corpus said they were nurseries.

Officers arrested 67-year-old Chunli Zhao in connection with the shooting, the sheriff's office said. Zhao is believed to be a worker at one of the facilities, who sought to harm other workers. Some workers at one facility lived on the premises and children may have witnessed the shooting, officials said.

Sheriff Corpus said officials hadn't determined a motive for the shooting, though county Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine described the suspect as a “disgruntled worker.”

“We are sickened by today’s tragedy in Half Moon Bay," Pine said. “We have not even had time to grieve for those lost in the terrible shooting in Monterey Park. Gun violence must stop.”

The shooting was the nation’s sixth mass shooting this year and followed the killing of 11 people late Saturday at a ballroom dance hall in Southern California.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted that he was "at the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy."