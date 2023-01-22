Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Ten Killed in Mass Shooting in Los Angeles Area, Police Say

The shooting took place at a ballroom dance venue during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations held in Monterey Park, near downtown Los Angeles. The suspected gunman fled the scene

Reuters
Reuters
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Police car at the scene of the shooting in Monterey Park, Saturday night.
Police car at the scene of the shooting in Monterey Park, Saturday night.Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN - AFP
Reuters
Reuters

Ten people were killed in a mass shooting in the city of Monterey Park, California, at a ballroom dance venue late on Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The suspected gunman fled the scene, and police were still trying to find him, the department said early on Sunday morning.

There was no information yet about a motive for the attack, the department added.

Another 10 people were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries, and at least one was in critical condition.

The shooting took place after 10 p.m. around the location of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration held in Monterey Park, U.S. media reported. Monterey Park is a city around 7 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

Footage posted on social media showed injured people on stretchers being taken to ambulances by emergency staff. Around the scene of the shooting police guarded cordoned-off streets, the video showed.

"Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones tonight in our neighboring city, Monterey Park, where a mass shooting just occurred," Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia said in a tweet.

Tens of thousands of people had attended the festival earlier in the day.

The Los Angeles Times quoted the owner of a nearby restaurant as saying that people who sought shelter in his property told him there was a man with a machine gun in the area.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.

NOW: 40% OFF
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

איתמר בן גביר

Why I’m Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Travelers looking at the Departures board at Ben Gurion Airport. The number of olim who later become yordim is unknown.

Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile

חיילים בחוף הים

Young People – Whether Jews or Palestinians – Need to Reinvent Politics