Chris Hipkins to Be New Zealand's Next Prime Minister

Hipkins, a lawmaker for 15 years, is considered more centrist than outgoing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. He will have less than eight months in the role before contesting a general election

Chris Hipkins in 2021.
Chris Hipkins in 2021.Credit: Robert Kitchin/AP
New Zealand's Education Minister Chris Hipkins is set to become the country's next Prime Minister after he was the only candidate to enter the contest Saturday to replace Jacinda Ardern.

Hipkins, 44, must still garner an endorsement from his Labour Party colleagues in Parliament but that is just a formality now.

New Zeland outgoing prime minister Jacinda Ardern shocked the nation of 5 million people on Thursday when she announced she was resigning after five-and-a-half years in the top role.

The lack of other candidates indicated party lawmakers had rallied behind Hipkins to avoid a drawn-out contest and any sign of disunity following Ardern's departure.

Hipkins, a lawmaker for 15 years and who is considered more centrist than Ardern, hopes that he will appeal to a broad range of voters. As prime minister, he will have less than eight months in the role before contesting a general election. Opinion polls have indicated that Labour is trailing the main opponent, the conservative National Party.

Besides holding the education portfolio, Hipkins is also minister for police and the public service, and leader of the House. He is known as a political troubleshooter who has taken on a variety of roles to try to iron out problems created by other lawmakers.

Hipkins rose to public prominence during the coronavirus pandemic, when he took on a kind of crisis management role. But he and other liberals have long been in the shadow of Ardern, who became a global icon of the left and exemplified a new style of leadership.

