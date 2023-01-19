The United States will "continue to oppose unilateral actions that endanger the stability and the viability of a two states solution," its ambassador to the United Nations told a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.

Reiterating Washington's recent line on the israeli-Palestinian conflict, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield added that, "this includes actions to the historic status quo at the Haram al-Sharif /Temple Mount, this includes settlement building and the legalization of outposts, and this includes, annexation, acts of terrorism, and incitement."

The Security Council session focused on the recent sanctions Israel placed on the Palestinian Authority by confiscating their tax revenue in response to the PA's recent successful UN initiative asking the International Court of Justice at The Hague for an opinion regarding the legal implications of the occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Also speaking at the Security Council meeting was Palestinian representative to the UN Riyad Mansour, who said that the international community must use, "Whatever tools are at your disposal, whatever influence you enjoy, they must be used now."

Open gallery view Riyad Mansour, Palestinian representative to the United Nations, speaks during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, on January 5. Credit: Seth Wenig/AP

He continued saying that, "Peace is still possible if you stand up to supremacists, if you reward ending occupation, and ensure accountability for annexation, if you recognize the state of Palestine, and reject the state of the settlers in occupied territory."

In response, Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said, "The only unilateral measure that was taken was the one-sided drafting of such a poisonous and destructive resolution in the first place."

"The Palestinians have mastered another terror tactic," Erdan added. "By manipulating and weaponizing international organizations, the Palestinians aim to force Israel to give in to all of their demands. This, distinguished colleagues, is multilateral terror."

Open gallery view Gilad Erdan, Israeli Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, at UN headquarters in New York City on January 5, 2023. Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY - AFP

"This resolution was presented to the international community as a fact. The draft was accepted, the vote was held, the automatic anti-Israel majority was exploited, and this destructive resolution was passed," Erdan continued.

Other states present at the meeting such as China, Egypt and the UAE also condemned Israel's actions.

More than 90 United Nations member states on Tuesday rejected Israel’s punitive measures imposed against the Palestinian Authority, which were enacted earlier this month in response to a resolution which requested an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on Israel’s occupation.

Germany was notably among four European Union states who signed onto the statement despite voting against the initial UN resolution to refer the question of Israel’s occupation to the ICJ. Fifteen other EU member states, including Italy and France, also backed Tuesday’s statement of support after having abstained from the initial resolution.