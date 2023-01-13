Beauty Will Save World: The Climate Crisis Calls for a Revolution in Human Thought

The furthest-reaching climate-related legislation in history recently passed in the U.S. Senate to much fanfare. Yes, the allocation of $430 billion to fighting climate change was heartening news for anyone who fears for the future of the world and of humanity. But alongside that great achievement, quite a few scientists and environmental activists are bent on spoiling the party by casting doubt on the efficacy of legislation or technological innovations to curb global warming. In their view, without a sweeping change in the lifestyle of societies of abundance and a transition to a model of sustainable economy, humanity’s fate is sealed. Without a significant decrease in consumption, a shift to renewable energies and substantial reforms in agriculture – there is no chance of meeting the goals set by the United Nations for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Still, despite the challenges, some experts continue to maintain cautious optimism.