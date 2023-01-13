Haaretz - back to home page
Beauty Will Save World: The Climate Crisis Calls for a Revolution in Human Thought

The climate crisis is primarily a crisis of consciousness. Decades of abundance and over-consumption have warped us to the point where even technological innovations will not be enough to stop environmental deterioration. The only way left is to redefine what gives life meaning

Amit Varshizky
Amit Varshizky

The furthest-reaching climate-related legislation in history recently passed in the U.S. Senate to much fanfare. Yes, the allocation of $430 billion to fighting climate change was heartening news for anyone who fears for the future of the world and of humanity. But alongside that great achievement, quite a few scientists and environmental activists are bent on spoiling the party by casting doubt on the efficacy of legislation or technological innovations to curb global warming. In their view, without a sweeping change in the lifestyle of societies of abundance and a transition to a model of sustainable economy, humanity’s fate is sealed. Without a significant decrease in consumption, a shift to renewable energies and substantial reforms in agriculture – there is no chance of meeting the goals set by the United Nations for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Still, despite the challenges, some experts continue to maintain cautious optimism.

