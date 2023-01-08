Haaretz - back to home page
Roman Abramovich Evaded Sanctions by Transferring Assets to Children, Report Says

Unlike sanctions against Putin's closest advisers, children have been largely exempt from the sweeping penalties against oligarchs

Roman Abramovich, last year.
Roman Abramovich, last year.Credit: John Sibley/ REUTERS
Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich transferred control of trusts holding billions of dollars of his assets to his children in a bid to preemptively circumvent sanctions imposed over Russia's war on Ukraine.

In leaked files seen by The Guardian, the Russian-Israeli tycoon reorganized 10 offshore trusts to make his seven children beneficiaries of up to $4 billion of assets, even before Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine.

Unlike sanctions against Putin's closest advisers, children have been largely exempt from the sweeping penalties against oligarchs. Sanctions experts believe that Abramovich's stratagem could be successful in thwarting attempts by Western governments to freeze his assets, though it may also prompt governments to reconsider the exceptions.

The U.K. and European governments imposed sanctions against Abramovich, alleging that the oligarch benefitted from close ties Vladimir Putin. The businessman denies the claims and has sought to overturn the European Union's sanctions in court.

The U.S., however, opted against taking such measures after Ukraine reportedly requested that they hold off on sanctions after Abramovich emerged as an unofficial mediator in peace negotiations.

The FBI had already found that the Russian businessman had reorganized two trusts by making his children beneficiaries, but the cache of files apparently obtained through from a hack into a Cypriot offshore service shared with the British broadsheet show that the move was more far-reaching than initially believed.

Abramovich built his wealth from the privatization of Russia's oil and aluminum companies after the collapse of the Soviet Union, and is now the second-richest Israeli citizen.

In his search for routes out of the sanctions, Abramovich also acquired Portuguese citizenship in an expedited and fraught process by claiming Sephardic Jewish descent.

