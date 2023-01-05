Dozens of American-made components have been used by Iran to manufacture the suicide drones currently being used by Russia to target Ukrainian energy infrastructure, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing what it described as a Ukrainian intelligence assessment.

According to the report, a postmortem on a drone shot down over Ukraine showed that it contained 40 components produced by 13 American firms and 12 components which originated in Canada, China, Japan, Switzerland and Taiwan.

The White House announced on Wednesday that the United States is looking at ways to target Iranian drone production through sanctions and export controls, and is talking to private companies whose parts have been used in production.

"We are assessing further steps we can take in terms of export controls to restrict Iran’s access to technologies used in drones," White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

The United States has previously imposed sanctions on companies and people it accused of producing or transferring such drones – although CNN noted that the companies whose components are being used in the drones do not appear to have intentionally allowed their products to be used by Iran.

The Shahed-136 isn't a fast drone – its maximum speed is 185 kilometers (115 miles) per hour. But its delta-shaped wings give it a range of 2,200 kilometers while carrying a warhead up to 40 kilograms (88 pounds). But the drone isn't good at evading air defense systems. Hundreds of Shaheds are believed to have been shot down in Ukraine in recent weeks.

Despite this, the drones have been integral to Russian efforts to target infrastructure serving civilians, such as water and electricity supply lines, compounding Ukrainians’ suffering as winter approaches.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine last February, says attacks on basic infrastructure are militarily legitimate. Ukraine says attacks intended to cause civilian misery are a war crime.

Addressing the Haaretz Democracy Conference last October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy predicted that Moscow’s military cooperation with Tehran will likely result in Russia assisting Iran with the development of its nuclear program.

Asserting that Israel could have prevented the two countries’ burgeoning alliance, he stated that if Ukrainian forces had “immediately secured our skies when faced with a missile and drone threat, Russia would not even have a motive now to go to Iran and offer it something in exchange for assistance in terror.”

Israel’s security establishment has repeatedly opposed arming Ukraine, arguing that angering Moscow could endanger the Israel Defense Forces’ freedom of action in Syria, where Russian forces have stood aside and allowed airstrikes against Iranian targets.

Pushing back against Israeli concerns, however, Zelenskyy told the conference that “the Russian presence in Syria has been significantly reduced thanks to our defenders, who are beating the occupiers. But unfortunately, we do not have our own Iron Dome,” he added, referring to the Israeli defense system against short-range missiles.

Several days before Zelenskyy’s remarks, Ukraine officially requested Israel’s Iron Dome and other defensive systems but was rebuffed, with Jerusalem offering instead to send "data that would allow us to help construct and deliver a smart warning system like Israel gas against aerial and other threats.”

Ukraine’s ambassador in Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, has said that Kyiv is most keen on Barak missiles, made by Israel’s Aerospace Industries.

“For a good defensive umbrella you need Iron Dome for short ranges and the Barak for medium and long ranges,” he explained last year.

Despite its reluctance to provide Ukraine with weapons systems, the New York Times has reported that Israel is providing Ukraine with intel on Iranian drones being deployed by Russia and that a private Israeli firm was "providing Ukraine with satellite imagery of Russian troop positions.”

And in December, sources in Brussels told Haaretz that Israel had stepped up its intelligence assistance to Ukraine via NATO.

Israel transferred a detailed file – adapted so as not to divulge sources and methods of operation – on Iran's drones, especially the Shahed-136, a so-called kamikaze drone.

In addition, Jerusalem agreed to underwrite the purchase of millions of dollars of “strategic materials” for Ukraine.

The materials were transferred via a NATO country, and Israel agreed to let NATO countries transfer to Ukraine weapons including electro-optical and fire-control systems made by Israeli firms.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.