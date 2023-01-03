Haaretz - back to home page
UK Set to Declare Iran's Revolutionary Guard a Terrorist Group

The decision comes after a rise in threats to the lives of British journalists, activists and government officials

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard's Ground Force troops during a drill in northwestern Iran in October.
The United Kingdom is expected to soon declare the Iranian Revolutionary Guard a terrorist group, following a number of reported assassination and kidnapping attempts against targets in the country, local media reported.

According to The Telegraph, the designation, which would criminalize supporting or belonging to the group, is expected to materialize within the next several weeks and is supported by senior cabinet officials and would bring the UK in line with longtime allies the United States and Canada.

Last month, Ken McCallum, the director of Britain’s MI5 intelligence agency, stated that "Iran projects a threat to the UK directly, through its aggressive intelligence services,” asserting that “at its sharpest, this includes ambitions to kidnap or even kill British or UK-based individuals perceived as enemies of the regime.”

"We have,” he stated, "seen at least 10 such potential threats since January alone.”

Tehran has escalated its efforts to “to kidnap and kill government officials, activists and journalists around the world, including in the United States,” The Washington Post reported last month, based on information provided by American, European and Middle Eastern officials, activists and journalists.

According to the Post, the Iranian government has set its sights on retired U.S. officials, critical media, dissidents abroad – including in the United States, Britain, Canada and Turkey – and “Jewish civilians or those with links to Israel.”

Such attempts, it reported, are implemented by criminal proxies. While this ensures a lower level of professionalism than operations carried out by government agents, “officials say Iran’s persistence makes it likely to eventually carry out the killing of a high-profile dissident, journalist or Western government figure, and that could spark direct confrontation with Tehran.”

But while Iran has carried out such operations for years, their frequency and scope has increased significantly in the recent past.

In a statement to the Post, a Canadian intelligence spokesman said that his country was “aware that hostile state actors, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, monitor and intimidate Canadian communities, with diaspora communities often disproportionately targeted,” and that it was actively investigating several threats to life emanating from the Islamic Republic of Iran based on credible intelligence.”

Last November, British-based news outlet Iran International released a statement condemning what it called "credible threats to life its journalists have received from the IRGC.”

"Two of our British-Iranian journalists have, in recent days, been notified of an increase in the threats to them. The Metropolitan Police have now formally notified both journalists that these threats represent an imminent, credible and significant risk to their lives and those of their families,” the station stated.

"Our journalists are subject to abuse 24/7 on social media. But these threats to the life of British-Iranian journalists working in the UK marks a significant and dangerous escalation of a state-sponsored campaign to intimidate Iranian journalists working abroad."

In December, German authorities stated that they were investigating suspicions that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard was connected to three recent attempted attacks on synagogues.

A young man of Iranian origin, Ramin Y., who was recently arrested in Germany, is the main suspect in organizing a shooting at a synagogue in the city of Essen, an attempt to set fire to a synagogue in the city of Bochum, and planning to carry out an attack on a synagogue in Dortmund – all events took place on November 18.

According to reports in the German media, Ramin worked in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps after leaving Iran in September 2021.

Reuters contributed to this report.

