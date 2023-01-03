Haaretz - back to home page
Top Republican Senator Slams 'Unnerving' Comments From Israel's New FM on Ukraine Invasion

The American criticism came after the Israeli foreign minister announced that he plans to speak less publicly on the Russian invasion in order to maintain close ties with Moscow

Senator Lindsey Graham
Senator Lindsey GrahamCredit: Bloomberg
Top Republican Senator Lindsey Graham condemned statements made by Israel's new Foreign Minister Eli Cohen that he plans to speak to his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and that he wants to "speak less publicly" on Ukraine.

"The idea that Israel should speak less about Russia’s criminal invasion of Ukraine is a bit unnerving," wrote Graham who is known as a strong supporter of Israel.

On Monday, Cohen announced at a government ceremony inaugurating his term as foreign minister that "on the Russia-Ukraine issue, we will do one thing for certain – speak less publicly."

"I hope Mr. Cohen understands that when he speaks to Russia’s Lavrov, he’s speaking to a representative of a war criminal regime that commits war crimes on an industrial scale every day. To stay quiet about Russia’s criminal behavior will not age well," he said.

Cohen refused to comment on the Ukrainian demand for defensive weapons from Israel but noted that "significant humanitarian assistance" to Ukraine will continue.

