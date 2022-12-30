The Math Prodigy Who Thinks Kids Should Be Taught the Google and Netflix Algorithms

“When they heard that I was writing a book about mathematics, a lot of people said to me, ‘But everyone hates math, why write a book about it?’” says Stefan Buijsman. “Everyone enjoys saying how much they hated math in high school and how lucky they are that they’ve never had to use it since. The truth is that I also hated graphs and formulas in high school and as an undergraduate. I remember a night of [studying] formulas and graphs, and of my asking myself why we even needed it.”