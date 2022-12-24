To Win the War on Suicide, You Have to Talk About It
Psychologist Yossi Levi-Belz has dedicated his life to stopping people from committing suicide. He explains why, although it is every person’s right to end their life, suicide can and must be prevented – even when the point of no return seems to have arrived
The first time Yossi Levi-Belz lost someone dear to him through suicide was during basic training. And the person who chose to end his life was not a fellow soldier who buckled under the pressure, but the individual he admired most in the whole world.
