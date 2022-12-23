'This Is a Story That Should Be a Warning to All Dictators'

In the winter of 1985, I accompanied the official delegation led by Prime Minister Shimon Peres to Bucharest. The economic crisis in Romania was at its peak. Food was hard to come by; we walked from one closed restaurant to another, until we found one that was open and served stale bread and watery soup. The cold was brutal. It snowed heavily and temperatures dropped well below zero. At the Intercontinental, the capital’s only Western hotel, and the only one open to foreigners, the foyer was illuminated by just three small light bulbs and there was no heating in the rooms.