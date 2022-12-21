Ukraine's Zelenskyy Arrives in Washington Seeking Weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington on Wednesday to meet President Joe Biden, address Congress and seek "weapons, weapons and more weapons" in his first overseas trip since Russia invaded Ukraine 300 days ago.

Zelenskyy said ahead of his visit that it was meant to strengthen Ukraine's "resilience and defense capabilities" amid repeated Russian missile and drone attacks on the country's energy and water supplies in the dead of winter.

His political adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said the visit showed the high degree of trust between the two countries and offered him the opportunity to explain what weapons Kyiv needed.

Ukrainian and U.S. flags are flown along Pennsylvania Avenue leading to the U.S. Capitol ahead of a visit by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and an address to a joint meeting of Congress in Washington, U.S., on Wednesday.

According to a senior administration official, the visit was first discussed during a call on Dec 11, a formal invitation was sent on the 14th and the visit itself confirmed just Sunday. This will be their 2nd one-on-one meeting, following Zelenskyy’s visit on September 01, 2021. They have since held dozens of calls. The last one was on December 11. Zelenskyy also met with VP Harris in Germany, just days before the Russian invasion. This was his last official trip outside Ukraine.

"This finally puts an end to the attempts by the Russian side ... to prove an allegedly growing cooling in our bilateral relations," Podolyak told Reuters.

"This, of course, is not even close. The United States unequivocally supports Ukraine."

Ahead of Zelenskiy's arrival, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the United States would provide another $1.85 billion in military aid for Ukraine including a Patriot air defense system to help it ward off barrages of Russian missiles.

"...Weapons, weapons and more weapons. It is important to personally explain why we need certain types of weapons," Podolyak said. "In particular, armored vehicles, the latest missile defense systems and long-range missiles."

Zelenskyy has made a point of staying close to his people during the war, with daring trips to battlefronts, countless calls with world leaders and video link speeches to parliaments and international institutions.

In Washington, he will meet Biden at the White House at 2:30 p.m. (1930 GMT), participate in a joint news conference with the U.S. president and then go to Capitol Hill to address a joint session of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told MSNBC that diplomacy would be discussed with Zelenskiy, but the Ukrainian leader would be put under no pressure for peace talks.

Kirby said Washington was seeing no sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin was willing to engage in peacemaking.

"Clearly we're going to make sure that President Zelenskyy, when he leaves this country, knows that he's leaving with the full support of the United States going forward," Kirby told MSNBC in a separate interview earlier.