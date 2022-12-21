Putin Vows to Win in Ukraine as Zelenskyy Heads to U.S. to Meet With Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the fighting in Ukraine as a “tragedy” but vowed to pursue his campaign there until its goals are reached, while his defense chief on Wednesday announced a plan to increase Russia's military from 1 million personnel to 1.5 million.

Speaking at a meeting Putin held with top military brass, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the 1.5 million-member military should include 695,000 volunteer contract soldiers. He didn’t say when the increased strength would be achieved.

Shoigu also declared plans to form new military units in western Russia to counterbalance plans by Finland and Sweden to join NATO.

Putin ordered an unpopular mobilization of 300,000 reservists in September to beef up Russia's forces in Ukraine. He has said that 150,000 of them were deployed to combat zones in the neighboring country, while the rest were undergoing training.

Open gallery view Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after the military parade marking the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II, in Moscow, Russia, in May. Credit: Anton Novoderezhkin / Pool Sputnik Kremlin / AP

In Wednesday's speech, the Russian leader again accused the West of provoking the conflict in Ukraine as part of centuries-long efforts to weaken and eventually break up Russia.

“We always considered the Ukrainian people as brotherly, and I still think so,” Putin declared Wednesday. “What’s going on is certainly a tragedy, but it’s not a result of our policy.”

In a call with reporters on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “weapon supplies (by the U.S.) continue, the assortment of supplied weapons is expanding. All this, of course, leads to an aggravation of the conflict and, in fact, doesn't bode well for Ukraine,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Ukraine and its Western allies have rejected such rhetoric and described the Russian attack as an unprovoked act of aggression.

Open gallery view Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Kherson, Ukraine, last month. Credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Peskov's comments were the first official Russian reaction to news that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was heading to Washington for a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in his first known overseas trip since Russia's invasion last February.

Zelenskyy said he was going to Washington for talks with Biden to strengthen Ukraine's "resilience and defense capabilities" and to address the U.S. Congress.

Zelenskyy's trip takes place 300 days after Russia invaded Ukraine with the aim of capturing Kyiv in days, a goal that quickly fizzled as the strength of Ukraine's response, aided by billions in weaponry from the U.S. and allies, made the Ukrainians unexpectedly tough opponents.

According to a senior U.S. official, during the visit Biden will announce a package of military assistance for Ukraine valued at nearly $2 billion that will include a Patriot missile battery to help it defend itself against barrages of Russian missiles.

Zelenskyy's visit, which had been organized in secret until details emerged on Tuesday night, was expected to last several hours. Zelenskyy will hold talks with Biden and top national security aides at the White House, participate in a joint news conference with Biden, and then go to Capitol Hill to address a joint session of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

Upon Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, Putin said the action was aimed at the “demilitarization” of Ukraine and preventing the country from joining NATO and becoming an anti-Russian bulwark.

He also has claimed the attack was aimed at “denazifying” Ukraine to free it from the purported influence of radical nationalist and neo-Nazi groups, allegations that Ukraine and its allies have dismissed.

Putin vowed that what he termed a “special military operation” would continue until its tasks are completed.

“I don’t have any doubt that all the goals set will be achieved,” he said.