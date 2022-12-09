Russia-Iran Cooperation Reaches 'Unprecedented Levels,' U.S. Officials Warn

WASHINGTON—Russia and Iran's strategic military relationship is operating at an "unprecedented level," senior U.S. officials say, warning it now poses a threat to Middle East countries.

Senior Biden administration officials told NBC News that the relationship is now a "full-fledged defense partnership" where Russia may be providing Iran with advanced military equipment and components, including helicopters and air defense systems.

U.S. officials also believe Iran may be receiving Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets within the next year, months after Iranian pilots trained to fly the fighter jets in Russia.

This would be the latest evolution of the defense partnership, kicked off by Iran selling hundreds of drones to Russia for use in Ukraine, which it has used to attack Ukrainian energy and infrastructure targets, indiscriminately striking and killing civilians.

Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit: Roman Hrytsyna /AP

“This partnership poses a threat not just to Ukraine, but to Iran’s neighbors in the region,” a senior administration official told NBC. “We have shared this information with partners in the Middle East and around the world.”

The Biden administration is considering how to bring together "like-minded countries" to discuss the Iran-Russia relationship, while working with other nations on preventing the transfer of equipment, weapons and money. The U.S. is expected to issue a new round of sanctions on Russian entities involved in the Iranian drone transfer, including Russian personnel that travelled to Iran to train on how to operate Iranian weapons.

From Ukraine to Iran and Syria, Putin looks for ways to challenge the existing world order. Credit: Reuters

Russia and Iran are believed to have reached a deal to manufacture hundreds of attack drones in Russia, according to the Washington Post, which would significantly boost its stockpile.

CNN additionally reported that Iran requested help from Russia in obtaining additional nuclear materials and with nuclear fuel fabrication. The fuel may be intended to help Iran power its nuclear reactors and could potentially cut down on the time it takes Tehran to develop a nuclear weapon.