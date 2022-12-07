Ukraine’s Jewish President Zelenskyy Named Time’s Person of the Year

Just over nine months after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to be evacuated from Kyiv in the face of Russia’s invasion of his country, telling the U.S. that he needed “ammunition, not a ride,” the Jewish comedian-turned-politician has been named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.

Riding a domestic and international wave of popularity starkly at odds with his pre-invasion approval ratings, Zelenskyy has become an international brand, addressing politicians, journalists and students virtually across the globe and, according to Time, his “success as a wartime leader has relied on the fact that courage is contagious.”

Another aspect of his success has been his ability to rally the international community to Ukraine’s side, obtaining weapons, cash and diplomatic support, even if his sometimes confrontational approach has caused recurrent tensions with Jerusalem over the past year.

Speaking with journalists in Tel Aviv several days after the invasion, Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel put it bluntly when he declared that you can’t imagine how difficult it is for me to be ambassador to Israel if my president is a Jew – because he has much higher expectations of Israel than Israel can deliver.”

This feeling that the Israeli government has thus far failed to live up to Zelenskyy’s expectations has persisted throughout the war. This is especially true as Jerusalem has repeatedly rebuffed Ukrainian requests for missile defense systems and other weapons out of concern that alienating Moscow could endanger Israel’s freedom of action in Syria and create a risk to Russia’s large Jewish community.

Zelenskyy’s repeated comparisons of Russian war crimes to the Holocaust has also elicited Israeli criticism, although his record on issues relating to Holocaust memory is significant better than that of some of his predecessors.

Despite Zelenskyy’s Jewish identity, he has been accused of Nazism by Moscow, which has embarked on a self-declared mission of “denazification”. Russian media frequently paints contemporary Ukrainians as ultra-nationalists and followers of Stepan Bandera, a 20th-century Ukrainian nationalist whose followers killed tens of thousands of Poles and Jews during World War II.

The Ukrainian government launched a major campaign to rehabilitate the Banderites in the wake of the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea, although Kyiv has dialed down the glorification efforts since Zelenskyy’s election as president in 2019, pleasing Jewish activists and community leaders.