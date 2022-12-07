Haaretz - back to home page
No More 'zero-Covid': China Relaxes Strict Covid Policy

After long weeks of mass protests, the Chinese government decided on a ten-point plan to ease quarantine, testing and lockdown rules

DPA
DPA
Corona tests in Beijin last month.
Corona tests in Beijin last month.Credit: TINGSHU WANG/Routers
DPA
DPA

Chinese authorities have announced a relaxation of their zero-Covid measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic after weeks of mass protests.

The Chinese government announced a ten-point plan on Wednesday that includes easing of quarantine, testing and lockdown rules. For asymptomatic and mild cases of Covid-19, isolation at home will be possible "in principle," according to the plan.

On the 6th and 7th day of home quarantine, two negative PCR tests will be necessary in order to be able to move freely again. Close contacts will be able to isolate at home for five days and then test free.

According to the plan, lockdowns will only apply to buildings, housing units, or individual floors or households. I will not be "arbitrarily" extended to an entire district, street or neighborhood.

Negative PCR tests will no longer be required when people travel between regions. Accordingly, the number and frequency of tests conducted will be reduced.

Beijing, earlier this week.Credit: Ng Han Guan/AP

For several weeks, Beijing's policy of strict lockdowns and unprecedented restrictions on movement set off mass protests that have marked a rare challenge to Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

China has been hit by the biggest wave of coronavirus infections since the pandemic began three years ago, even if the absolute numbers are low by international standards.

The Chinese health commission reported around 25,000 new infections in one day on Wednesday. The numbers have been declining for days, after peaking at around 40,000 at the end of November.

