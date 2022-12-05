Australia Offers $1 Million Reward for Information on 1982 Bombing of Jewish Sites

Forty years after twin bombings rocked the Israeli Consulate and a Jewish social club in Sydney, Australian, police in New South Wales have announced that they are offering a one million dollar reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects in the 1982 attacks.

Describing the attack as “Australia’s first terrorism cold case,” the police said that the decades-old bombings had been “deemed to be acts of international terrorism motivated by Palestinian nationalism.”

No one was killed in the blasts at the consulate and the Hakoah Club, an iconic sports and social club in Sydney, but two people were wounded, one seriously. Police have made previous arrests in the case, but charges against one suspect were dropped in 1984 due to insufficient evidence. The investigation was reopened in 2011 and while Australian detectives said that they believed they were closing in on suspected perpetrators in 2013 nothing came of their inquiries.

Open gallery view The bomb in the car park underneath the Hakoah Club was designed to collapse the building, police believe. Credit: New South Wales Police

Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said in a statement that he hoped the reward would “be the final push members of the public need to offer up information – no matter how big or small it may seem – to help police in their unwavering quest for answers and provide closure for all those involved.”

Officials said that the explosives used in the bombings had been made by Hussayn al-Umari of the Palestinian May 15 group and that they had been placed by Australian sympathizers, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

According to the Herald, police believe that one of the suspects in the case may still be in Australia.

“For four long decades, our community has searched for answers about this heinous terrorist attack targeting innocent Australians on our own soil,” NSW Jewish Board of Deputies CEO Darren Bark said in a statement shared by the police.

“Despite the miracle that no one was killed, the community deserves to know the truth, and this reward is a step closer to closure. The NSW Jewish community is incredibly grateful for the NSW Police Force and its dedicated detectives who have never given up hope and continue to work every day in the pursuit of justice.”

Australians hold a very favorable view of the local Jewish community, but nearly one in five believe that their connection to Israel compromises their loyalty to Australia, according to a survey released last summer.

The survey, titled “CROSSROADS21: Australian Attitudes to Israel and Jewish People,” also showed that the overwhelming majority of Australians care little about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, though in recent years their sympathy toward the Palestinians has strengthened somewhat.

Open gallery view Thousands participate in a pro-Israel rally in Sydney, Australia during the 2014 Gaza War. Credit: Henry Benjamin / J-Wire

Among those who describe themselves as knowledgeable about the conflict, nearly half believe that their government should adopt a tougher stand toward Israel.

The findings show that two out of three Australians were “not interested at all” or only “a little bit interested” in the Middle East and Israeli-Palestinian conflict. When asked which side they supported, the majority of the respondents (62 percent) said they were equally sympathetic to both, while 19 percent said they sided with the Palestinians and 11 percent with the Israelis. Sympathy with the Palestinians was highest among 18-to-24-year-olds.