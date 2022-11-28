Israel Fears Russian Cooperation Will Strengthen Iran

Israel is increasingly concerned that Iran will gain knowhow and experience from its cooperation with Russia in the war on Ukraine that will improve its abilities to attack targets in the Middle East.

Israeli officials are concerned by Iran’s supply of drones to Russia and the countries’ subsequent cooperation on this issue. At last week’s International Institute for Strategic Studies conference in Bahrain, National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata warned that Iran might also supply Moscow with short-range ballistic missiles as part of their growing cooperation.

A government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Israeli ambassador to Russia conveyed Israel’s concerns in a conversation with Russia’s deputy foreign minister. Another source added, “Until now, Iran had no significant operational experience in the field of munitions The fighting in Ukraine, involving equipment Iran knows well, could now enable it to accumulate knowledge about using its drones more effectively and about its rocket and missile capabilities.”

The growing closeness between Iran and Russia has dramatically undermined the likelihood of a new nuclear deal being signed with Tehran. The current Israeli assessment is that the chances of the United States and Europe seeking such a deal right now are “near-zero,” though the idea hasn’t been definitively taken off the table.

For a long time, the West assumed Iran would show more flexibility to reach an agreement and that the November 7 U.S. midterm elections would open a brief window of opportunity toward this goal. But now, the working assumption has been reversed.

Open gallery view Ukrainian firefighters look for survivors in a destroyed building after a Russian attack on Kyiv using Iranian drones Credit: YASUYOSHI CHIBA - AFP

The hostility between Europe and Russia over the latter’s invasion of Ukraine and Moscow’s increasing closeness with Tehran significantly reduce the West’s ability to form a joint front with Russia against Iran on this issue. In particular, other participants in the talks are now worried about Russia’s ability to carry out the role the original nuclear deal assigned it – supervising the enriched uranium that was supposed to be removed from Iran under that deal.

Last Sunday, Military Intelligence chief Aharon Haliva predicted that Iran would soon “toy with enriching” uranium to the 90 percent level needed to make a nuclear weapon. The next day, Tehran informed the International Atomic Energy Agency that it planned to expand its enrichment of uranium to the lower level of 60 percent by doing it at a second facility, Fordo.

Though Tehran’s growing closeness with Moscow worries Israeli defense officials because it might well improve Iran’s offensive capabilities, it also facilitates Israel’s campaign to prevent a new nuclear deal.

Senior Israeli officials who spent the past year urging the Biden administration to intensify sanctions on Iran over the progress of its nuclear program recently discovered that Washington is now committed to doing so due to Tehran’s radicalization on other issues. Its aid to Russia, the widespread protests in Iranian cities and reports on its human rights violations have all encouraged both America and Europe to step up sanctions.

Open gallery view Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, left, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Ankara, Turkey, April 4, 2018 Credit: Tolga Bozoglu/AP

It’s too early to tell whether this aggressive policy will have any impact on Iran’s nuclear program. Though the tougher sanctions are definitely making themselves felt, Tehran hasn’t yet changed its behavior.

Just last week, an Iranian drone attacked a ship in the Gulf of Oman that was partly owned by an Israeli, the ayatollahs’ government announced its expanded uranium enrichment and human rights organizations reported on harsher actions against the country’s demonstrators. All this is seen as evidence that Iran is still far from getting the West’s message.

In September, Defense Minister Benny Gantz gave the United Nations Security Council Israeli intelligence showing that Iran’s nuclear program has advanced significantly over the last year. In a briefing to the UN ambassadors of the council’s member states, he urged the international community to prepare operational, diplomatic and economic plans to counter Tehran and to take steps against it in the Security Council. He also demanded that the IAEA complete its investigation into traces of uranium found at sites where Iran has no declared nuclear activity.

Gantz noted that Iran has increased its manufacturing of advanced centrifuges by “many hundreds” over the last year, and now has at least twice as many at both Natanz and Fordo as it did before. Moreover, he said, Iran has tripled its enrichment capabilities at Fordo, where the original nuclear deal – from which Iran never withdrew – forbids any enrichment at all. He added that should it so choose, Iran could easily enrich to 90 percent.

Open gallery view Iran's nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz, April, 9, 2007 Credit: AP

Calling Iran the most destabilizing element in the Middle East, he warned that it could bring about increased terrorism and an arms race. But this is preventable, he told the ambassadors, “and the time for action is now.”

Iran is already having a negative impact on the global economy, global energy resources, food prices and freedom of navigation, Gantz added. And all this will only worsen if it acquires a nuclear umbrella.