Hideaki Kase, the Ultranationalist Figure Who Wanted to Make Japan Great Again
He hoped China would fall, was contemptuous of North Korea, believed Japan needed to develop nuclear arms and offered a revisionist history of the country's Jewish community. Hideaki Kase was a leading ideologue of the nationalist ruling party in Japan. He spoke with Haaretz shortly before his death this month
Rotem Kowner
For decades, Hideaki Kase was one of the leading shapers of public opinion in Japan. As a political adviser and the author of countless books and articles dealing with international relations and with his country’s place in the world, his influence was far-reaching. Many view him as the mentor of the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe – it’s said that Abe visited him unfailingly for a monthly conversation even at the height of his power.
