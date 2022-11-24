Malaysia's new prime minister, 75-year-old Anwar Ibrahim, was sworn in on Thursday, replacing Mahathir Mohamad, the Muslim-majority southeast Asian nation’s longest-serving premier and a notorious antisemite.

Ibrahim, a former Mahathir protégé-turned-opposition leader, has been accused by his political enemies of being a tool of Jews and Christians. But he has a long record of antisemitic rhetoric, even if he is less severe in his comments than his predecessor.

For decades, Anwar has called for inclusiveness and an overhaul of the political system in the multiethnic country, and he recently came under fire from rivals for allegedly acting as a “Jewish agent” and seeking to make Malaysia “Christianized” – accusations he has dismissed.

“For the past 13 years they have accused me of being a Jewish agent or befriending Jews,” the Financial Times quoted him as saying. “In every village during elections these people put up photographs of me and Paul Wolfowitz.”

Ibrahim has spoken out against Zionism as an ideology and come under fire from B’nai B’rith International for allegedly having “used his position in the Malaysian parliament as a platform for spreading anti-Semitic propaganda” and “anti-Jewish and anti-Israel slanders,” such as his claim that Israeli agents were “directly involved in the running of the government.”

He has also previously railed against a “Jewish-controlled” public relations firm hired by a previous government and claimed that he had “evidence proving that the government is backing the Jewish lobby in the U.S. and some parties inside Israel.”

In 2013, he came under fire domestically for apparently endorsing a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, telling the Wall Street Journal that he was in favor of “efforts to protect the security of the state of Israel” at the same time that he supported the “legitimate rights of the Palestinians.”

“Some refuse to recognize the state of Israel but I think our policy should be clear – protect the security [of Israel] but you must be as firm in protecting the legitimate interests of the Palestinians,” he told the Journal.

This was a significant statement from a senior politician in a country whose passports state "valid for all countries of the world, except Israel.”

Following the attacks against him over these comments, Ibrahim said that he would not establish diplomatic relations with Israel until it truly supported the ambitions of the Palestinian people. He then swung back with a counterattack, claiming Malaysia’s ruling party was the one normalizing relations with Israel, and revealing the existence of correspondence between Mahathir and former Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

In response, Mahathir, who has described himself as a proud “antisemite” and claimed that "Jews are ruling the world by proxy,” confirmed that he did send the letter to Ehud Barak, but claimed that it expressed Malaysia’s refusal to recognize Israel.

Despite his mixed record, Ibrahim is certainly more open to Israel than the hard-line Mahathir, which could potentially provide an opening for Israel to improve relations to some degree.

Jerusalem has expressed interest in working toward establishing ties with southeast Asia's Muslim-majority nations, including Malaysia. "We are willing to talk, we are willing to meet, and the door is open as far as we are concerned. I don't think it's so difficult to find us," Sagi Karni, Israel's ambassador to Singapore, said last summer.

However, even if Ibrahim proves more tractable than previous Malaysian leaders, there are still significant hurdles to any sort of rapprochement, especially of the kind achieved between Israel and the Gulf states under the Abraham Accords.

Beyond the necessity of overcoming domestic opposition among the 61 percent of Malaysians who have expressed antisemitic views (according to a 2014 Anti-Defamation League survey), there are geopolitical factors that would make building bridges between Jerusalem and Kuala Lumpur a serious undertaking.

Western intelligence has suggested that the country has become a hub for Iranian activity, and it is one of the few countries in the world that Iranians can visit without a visa. A 2015 article in a Malaysian newspaper described the country as a “bridge” between Iran and other countries. This may explain why Iranians have come to Malaysia in the thousands to study, and why some seek to stay on afterwards.

Western intelligence analysts have noted extensive and growing activity by Iran in Malaysia, and that Iran has been shifting more activity to Malaysia from African countries. “Iran has very significant infrastructure in Malaysia,” says one Israeli official. “It has religious infrastructure there that is trying to promote Shi’ite Islam. There’s a very dangerous convergence there between Palestinian students and Iranian expertise.”

Moreover, Western intelligence sources have alleged that the two countries have woven an alliance that enables Tehran to evade economic sanctions, with oil tankers seen sailing in atypical numbers between them.

Israel’s reputation in Malaysia suffered a significant hit this year when Malaysian authorities freed a Palestinian man who was allegedly kidnapped and interrogated by Mossad agents in Kuala Lumpur. Authorities there claimed that the man, who was reportedly believed to have ties to Hamas, was being held by Malaysian nationals recruited and trained by the Israeli intelligence agency in Europe.

While it remains unclear how he will approach the issue of Israel, Ibrahim told Reuters before the election that he would seek "to emphasize governance and anti-corruption, and rid this country of racism and religious bigotry".

Anwar's supporters expressed hope that their charismatic leader's government would head off a return to historic tension between the ethnic Malay, Muslim majority and ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities.

"All we want is moderation for Malaysia and Anwar represents that," said a communications manager in Kuala Lumpur, who asked to be identified by her surname, Tang. "We can't have a country that is divided by race and religion as that will set us back another 10 years."