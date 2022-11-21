Israeli Army Intel Chief Says Iran Weighing Attacks on Qatar World Cup

Israel's military intelligence chief warned on Monday that Iran is planning on increasing its attacks on Saudi Arabia, Israel and domestic opposition, in response to its deepening crisis: "As pressure on Iran increases, the Iranian response to different events become far more aggressive," the military intel chief said, adding that Tehran "wants and mulls sabotaging the [World Cup] games in Qatar."

About 1.2 million people are visiting Doha for the quadrennial competition, including a reported 30,000 Israelis who were able to attend after Jerusalem struck a special agreement for Israeli tourists to enter Qatar.

The chief of the Israeli army's intelligence directorate, Aharon Haliva, added that Iran is deterred by a Qatari response.

The intelligence chief also warned that Iran is planning on attacking Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks, accusing the Saudis of domestic interference.

Speaking at the annual conference of the Iran program at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), Haliva said that "since the American withdrawal from the nuclear deal four-and-half years ago, the world has not taken any significant steps or actions to stop Iran, and it advances [with uranium enrichment]."

According to his assessment, the Iranians will soon toy with enriching uranium to 90 percent purity, checking to see how the world will respond before moving ahead to an actual bomb. At present, they hold sufficient Uranium to develop four nuclear bombs, the intel chief said.

Open gallery view Iranians protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini by the morality police, in Tehran, September 20, 2022, in this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran. Credit: AP Photo/Middle East Images

The international community, Haliva argued, does not appreciate the extent of Iranian power or their regional and global impact, pointing to Iran's recent arming of Russia in its war with Ukraine and reports claiming Russia plans to build more attack drones with Iranian support.

He also added that Iran funds and supports several proxies throughout the Middle East. Specifically, it utilizes proxies in Yemen, Iraq and Syria in order to further its aims. The intelligence chief emphasized that the Iranians perceive Israel to be their greatest enemy and are therefore expected to continue their support for Hezbollah in Lebanon and continue to "encourage Palestinian terrorism in the West Bank and Gaza."

Open gallery view Hezbollah supporters march past posters of Hezbollah and Iranian leaders in southern Lebanon in August. Credit: MAHMOUD ZAYYAT - AFP

According to Haliva, the Iranian intention and capacity to carry out attacks is a response to domestic and external pressure. On the one hand the growing protests, which have seen attacks on government institutions and a growing number of fatalities, show us that this is an extraordinary and unpredictable development. Iran has increased its attacks against the Kurdish opposition bases, whom they accuse of meddling and supporting the protests.

On the other hand, the Iranians feel the economic consequences of intentional sanctions. Increased U.S. military presence in the area is furthering Iranian anxiety. The signing of the U.S. backed Abraham Accords between Israel and Gulf allies has seen the development of a joint regional air defense system, aimed at thwarting Iranian aggression, which includes the deployment of Israeli weapons systems in the UAE.

Intelligence chief Haliva praised the Abraham Accords as a cornerstone of Israels regional defense, but warned that Israel should not rely on any external support if and when the time comes for a campaign against Iran's nuclear capacity.