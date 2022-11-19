For hundreds of thousands of years, humans lived in tribes and small communities, each comprising no more than a few hundred individuals at most. And then, almost in one fell swoop, communities of thousands of people appeared, followed not long afterward by kingdoms and empires. The largest social structure 6,000 years ago was that of cities of thousands of inhabitants; 500 years later, the empire of ancient Egypt and the Sumerian kingdom each numbered millions of people. Today almost everyone on the planet lives in bureaucratic frameworks, some of which have a population of more than one billion people.