Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Iranian Who Inspired the Film ‘The Terminal’ Dies at Paris Airport

During a layover in the Paris airport in 1988, Mehran Karimi Nasseri lost the papers proving his refugee status, which prevented him from leaving, forcing him to set up a life in Terminal 1

DPA
DPA
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Mehran Karimi Nasseri passes by the poster of the movie inspired by his life, in the terminal 1 of Paris Charles De Gaulle airport, in 2004.
Mehran Karimi Nasseri passes by the poster of the movie inspired by his life, in the terminal 1 of Paris Charles De Gaulle airport, in 2004.Credit: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN - AFP
DPA
DPA

The Iranian refugee who inspired the Tom Hanks film “The Terminal,” by living in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport for 18 years after losing proof of his refugee status, is dead, according to an airport official.

Mehran Karimi Nasseri died of natural causes in the airport’s 2F terminal, an airport spokesperson confirmed to DPA. Nasseri, who took at one point to calling himself Sir Alfred, had moved back into the airport in mid-September after years of living in first a care home and then a hotel.

The Iranian national lost the papers confirming his refugee status during a stopover in the Paris airport in 1988. That meant he could neither travel or leave the airport, leading him to set up a life in Terminal 1.

Mehran Karimi Nasseri looks at a poster of the movie inspired by his life, in the terminal 1 of Paris Charles De Gaulle airport, in 2004.Credit: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN - AFP

He spent years appealing for the right to be accepted into another country before finally getting a French visa in 1999. However, he continued living, even after that, in the space he had set up for himself under an airport escalator.

He eventually left the airport in 2006 for a hospital visit and then moved into a home. Director Steven Spielberg turned his story into the 2004 film, which earned Nasseri enough money to move into a hotel.

Airport officials told Le Parisien newspaper that, since his return to the airport, he could often be seen with his possessions in an airport trolley. He barely spoke and would stare into the distance.

Airport workers used a white cloth to cover the spot where he would sit following his death.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?