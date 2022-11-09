Russia Abandons Ukrainian City of Kherson in Major Retreat 

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his troops to withdraw from the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson and take up defensive lines on the opposite bank of the River Dnipro.

The announcement marked one of Russia's most significant retreats and a potential turning point in the war, now nearing the end of its ninth month.

In televised comments, General Sergei Surovikin, in overall command of the war, said it was no longer possible to keep Kherson city supplied.

"We will save the lives of our soldiers and fighting capacity of our units. Keeping them on the right (western) bank is futile. Some of them can be used on other fronts," Surovikin said.

The news followed weeks of Ukrainian advances towards the city and a race by Russia to relocate tens of thousands of its residents.

Shoigu responded: "I agree with your conclusions and proposals. Proceed with the withdrawal of troops and take all measures to transfer forces across the river."

The announcement had been anticipated by Russia's influential war bloggers, who described it as a bitter blow.

"Apparently we will leave the city, no matter how painful it is to write about it now," said the War Gonzo blog, which has more than 1.3 million subscribers on Telegram.

"In simple terms, Kherson can't be held with bare hands," it said. "Yes, this is a black page in the history of the Russian army. Of the Russian state. A tragic page."

Russian security official visits Iran in push to deepen ties

A senior Russian security official met Iranian leaders in Tehran on Wednesday and the two countries pledged closer ties in the face of Western pressure over Russia's war in Ukraine.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev's visit took place following accusations by Ukraine and the West that Russia has used Iranian Shahed-136 drones to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure in a series of attacks over recent weeks.

Patrushev and Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani discussed the situation in Ukraine and measures to combat what they called "Western interference" in their internal affairs, Russian state media reported.

"Iran welcomes and supports any initiative that leads to a ceasefire and peace between Russia and Ukraine based on dialogue and is ready to play a role in ending the war," Shamkhani said, according to Iran's NourNews agency.

Shamkhani also called for deeper ties with Russia in the energy, transportation, agriculture, trade and banking sectors, NourNews said.

Patrushev, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, also met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and they emphasized improving strategic relations between the two countries.

"The most decisive response to U.S. sanctions...is the cooperation of independent countries," Raisi said, according to Iranian state media.

Russia has stepped up its efforts to build economic and political relations with Iran and other non-Western countries since it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, as part of a drive to destroy what it calls U.S. "hegemony".