Russia delivered Western weapons seized from Ukraine and 140 million euros to Iran in exchange for drones which it has in its assault on Ukraine, a security source claimed in a Sky News report published Tuesday.

According to the source, in addition to the funds, a Russian military aircraft had covertly transported a shipment of military equipment which had originally been sent to Ukraine by the U.K. and U.S. and then "fell into Russian hands," the source said.

This would give Iran's Revolutionary Guards the opportunity to reverse engineer Western technology, the source said, adding that another drone deal worth 200 million euros was concluded between Tehran and Moscow in the past several days.

On Saturday, Iran admitted for the first time to supplying Russia with drones. “We gave a limited number of drones to Russia months before the Ukraine war,” Amirabdollahian told reporters after a meeting in Tehran.

Previously, Iranian officials had denied arming Russia in its war on Ukraine.

Speaking at Haaretz Democracy Conference in October, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said “In eight months of full-scale war, Russia has used almost 4,500 missiles against us. And their stock of missiles is dwindling. This is why Russia went looking for affordable weapons in other countries to continue its terror. It found them in Iran.”

He added that Ukrainian intelligence estimates that Russia ordered some 2,000 Shahed drones from Tehran.

Russia has been using drones in its war with Ukraine against water and energy supply targets, killing civilians and causing widespread blackouts.