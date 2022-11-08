Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Report: In Exchange for Iranian Drones, Russia Flew in Cash and Captured Weapons to Tehran

According to a Sky News report, a source also said that another drone deal worth 200 million euros was concluded between Tehran and Moscow in the past several days

new-hdc-logo
Haaretz
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
A drone approaches for an attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
A drone approaches for an attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.Credit: YASUYOSHI CHIBA - AFP
new-hdc-logo
Haaretz

Russia delivered Western weapons seized from Ukraine and 140 million euros to Iran in exchange for drones which it has in its assault on Ukraine, a security source claimed in a Sky News report published Tuesday.

According to the source, in addition to the funds, a Russian military aircraft had covertly transported a shipment of military equipment which had originally been sent to Ukraine by the U.K. and U.S. and then "fell into Russian hands," the source said.

This would give Iran's Revolutionary Guards the opportunity to reverse engineer Western technology, the source said, adding that another drone deal worth 200 million euros was concluded between Tehran and Moscow in the past several days.

On Saturday, Iran admitted for the first time to supplying Russia with drones. “We gave a limited number of drones to Russia months before the Ukraine war,” Amirabdollahian told reporters after a meeting in Tehran.

Previously, Iranian officials had denied arming Russia in its war on Ukraine.

Speaking at Haaretz Democracy Conference in October, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said “In eight months of full-scale war, Russia has used almost 4,500 missiles against us. And their stock of missiles is dwindling. This is why Russia went looking for affordable weapons in other countries to continue its terror. It found them in Iran.”

He added that Ukrainian intelligence estimates that Russia ordered some 2,000 Shahed drones from Tehran.

Russia has been using drones in its war with Ukraine against water and energy supply targets, killing civilians and causing widespread blackouts.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?