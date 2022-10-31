Ukraine’s Chief Rabbi Denounces Ukrainian Vote at UN Against Israeli Nuclear Program

Ukraine’s vote for a United Nations resolution calling on Israel to renounce its nuclear arsenal will undermine efforts to convince Jerusalem to provide Kyiv with arms for its ongoing war against Russia, one of the former Soviet Republic’s two competing chief rabbis warned on Sunday.

In an open letter to Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Moshe Azman characterized the move as “an unfriendly act and even as a stab in the back – and precisely at a time when Ukraine so needs Israeli military and other assistance.”

Azman —who has participated in joint outreach with Ukrainian officials aimed at enlisting world Jewry to pressure Israel to take a more active role in the conflict— said that Ukraine’s vote was “a terrible mistake that will cross out months and years of cooperation, support and negotiations” and “could undermine the efforts of all those who have worked so hard to expand aid to Israel in Ukraine.”

Credit: The Rabbi's Facebook page

Last Friday, Ukraine, which dismantled its own nuclear program nearly three decades ago, was one of 152 nations which voted in favor of an annual resolution calling on Israel, which has never officially confirmed it possesses nuclear arms, “to renounce possession” of such weapons.

The resolution, which was passed by the United Nations General Assembly’s First Committee, also requested “Israel’s accession to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and placement of all its nuclear facilities under comprehensive International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards.”

Ukraine’s support for the measure came less than a week after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Haaretz Democracy Conference that Moscow’s military cooperation with Tehran will likely result in Russia assisting Iran with the development of its nuclear program.

Iran’s sale of suicide drones and provision of military instructors to Russian forces operating in his country would not have been possible without Israel’s decision to stay neutral in the conflict, he asserted, suggesting that Israel could have prevented the two countries’ burgeoning alliance.

“I have a question for you: How does Russia pay Iran for this, in your opinion? Is Iran just interested in money? Probably not money at all, but Russian assistance for the Iranian nuclear program. Probably, this is exactly the meaning of their alliance. And this alliance of theirs simply would not have happened if your politicians had made only one decision at the time: the decision we asked for,” he said.

But while Azman said that if Ukraine had “at least” stayed neutral it would have been perceived by Jerusalem as a “friendly gesture,” Israel did little to try to change the outcome of the vote, said Ukrainian Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk.

Ukraine’s position regarding denuclearization has remained consistent for decades and while the Israeli Foreign Ministry initially reached out to the Ukrainian envoy to inquire about the possibility of taking a different stance, there was no follow-up, he told Haaretz.

“I got in contact with our ambassador at the UN and I explained to our colleagues at the Israeli foreign ministry that if you are interested we would most likely change our position to neutral, at least, but we need to speak. The Israeli ambassador to the UN needs to speak to the Ukrainian ambassador but, according to [UN Ambassador Sergiy] Kyslytsya there was no contact between them since the war started,” he said.

“So I suspect that the Israeli ambassador didn’t bother to speak to the Ukrainian ambassador to the UN because he knows we will ask something in exchange, which is normal in the diplomatic world. So how come you can criticize us if you are not even asking us to change our position?”