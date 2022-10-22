Haaretz - back to home page
Iran Condemns Call for UN Probe Into Alleged Use of Its Drones in Ukraine

Iranian FM says accusations that Russia is using Iran's drones in Ukraine are 'false and baseless'

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in August.
A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in August.Credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/ REUTERS
Iran on Saturday strongly condemned a call by France, Germany and Britain for the United Nations to probe accusations that Russia has used Iranian-origin drones to attack Ukraine, its foreign ministry said.

Tehran denies supplying drones to Moscow in the Ukraine war.

In a speech on Saturday, President Ebrahim Raisi struck a defiant tone on Iran's military sales in general, saying the country was now a popular prospective exporter of weapons.

He said during his recent travels overseas, including New York, where he attended the United Nations General Assembly, "people came up to me asking us to sell them military products. 'Why us?' I asked them, 'there are so many other countries … They said 'because yours are better'."

He did not specify the kind of weapons he was asked to sell or who had approached him. This, he said, had angered Iran's enemies who "do not want us to grow … to conquer markets."

"Let the enemy get angry and die of anger," Raisi said.

Nasser Kanaani, spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry said Friday's call by the so called E-3 group of countries was "false and baseless" and that it was "strongly rejected and condemned."

Ukraine says Russia has used Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack drones that cruise towards their target and explode on impact.

"The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in its pursuit to protect its national interest and to secure the rights of the noble Iranian people, reserves the right to respond to any irresponsible action," the Iranian foreign ministry website quoted Kanaani as saying.

"It will not hesitate to defend the interests of the Iranian people," he said, without elaborating.

In a letter signed by their UN envoys and seen by Reuters, the three European countries backed Ukraine's call on Monday for a UN probe, arguing the drone use breached UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2231 endorsing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

On Thursday, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said in a briefing that Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea, aiding the Russian pilots behind the drone bombardment of Ukraine. "

“The information we have is that the Iranians have put trainers and tech support in Crimea, but it’s the Russians who are doing the piloting,” Kirby said, adding that the Biden administration was considering imposing new sanctions on Iran and looking for ways to make it harder for Tehran to sell such weapons to Russia.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Iran has agreed to send Russia dozens of attack drones and short-range ballistic missiles intended for use against Ukrainian troops and cities, citing U.S. and allied intelligence officials.

