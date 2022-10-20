Ukraine Enlists Jewish Leaders to Lobby Israel for Arms

A senior Ukrainian official close to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on world Jewry to push Jerusalem to arm his country with defensive weapons on Wednesday, only two days after Moscow warned Israel that supplying military equipment to Ukraine would "destroy the political relations between the two countries.”

Speaking to representatives of American and European Jewish organizations via Zoom, Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelenskyy's office, described Russia as “the European Hezbollah” and described the provision of air defense systems as necessary not only for Ukrainian security but as a “guarantee of peace for Israel,” state news agency Ukrinform reported.

“Today, the voice of each of you, your organizations, is critically important in the issue of air defense,” he said, asking the participants to “explain as much as possible to both citizens and politicians what Russia's real goals are in this war, as well as what Ukraine is fighting for.”

“The message was that Jewish organizations should use their influence to convince the Israeli government to be more supportive of Ukraine,” the leader of one national Jewish organization who was on the call, and spoke on condition of anonymity, told Haaretz.

“The point was to brainstorm and not to lecture,” another participant said, explaining that Yermak “wanted to hear what would be the right approach to pressure Israel for help.”

However, Rabbi Moshe Azman, one of two rabbis in Ukraine claiming to be the country’s chief rabbi, described a more contentious meeting, telling Haaretz that Yermak “said some very hard things,” accusing Jerusalem of standing by instead of “doing what it has to do to help Ukraine when it’s under attack, people are getting killed and the entire world is coming out.”

“We have to think: Who are we with? The whole free world or Russia and Iran and Belarus,” he asked.

“We are very hopeful that the Jewish leaders' influence on Israel will bring [us] closer to the time when arms deliveries begin,” Boris Lozhkin, the head of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine wrote on Facebook following the call, adding that Rabbi Yaakov Bleich, a rival of Azman’s, had “proposed to create an international committee of Jews to support Ukraine in the fight against terror and to appeal to the government and people of Israel to support Ukraine.”

According to Ukrainian Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk, around 20 different organizations participated in the call. This included the Jewish Federations of North America, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and the American Jewish Committee.

The appeal, which Korniychuk described as intended to “shape support from the government,” will be followed by subsequent events in Israel, he said, adding that Kyiv also intends to “speak to our mutual strategic partner, the U.S., in order to influence the Israeli government to do more.”

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba officially requested air defense systems and training from the Israeli Foreign Ministry, asserting that Iran would use the opportunity to deploy its weapons systems in Europe to refine their capabilities, which will later be turned against Israel.

However, Israel made it clear that it would not send military assistance, with Defense Minister Benny Gantz telling Radio Kol Hai that he wanted to “make it clear that we are not selling weapons to Ukraine.”

In an interview with MSNBC, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu made the unusual move of praising the current Lapid government, stating that it was “taking a prudent policy” regarding Ukraine and stating that “on the question of weapons there's always a possibility, and this has happened time and again, that weapons that we supplied in one battlefield end up in Iranian hands used against us.”

The sole member of the government who has advocated for arming Ukraine is Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai, who recently tweeted that “in view of the last barbaric attacks on Ukrainian cities, it is time for our country to take a clear moral position and to support [Kyiv] with practical steps, including giving defensive weapons to protect the peaceful population.”

According to a poll conducted this week on behalf of national broadcaster Kan, 41 percent of Israelis now oppose arming Ukraine while 21 percent support such a move and 38 percent are unsure.