Four Killed in Moscow When Bus Plows Into Underground Passage
Video from the scene posted on social media shows a bus veering off the road and plunging down the steps of a pedestrian underpass, crushing several people beneath its wheels
At least four people were killed and 15 injured when a bus drove into an underground passageway in Moscow.
Moscow police said both passengers and passers-by were killed.
Police immediately ruled out a possibility of it being an attack, saying that they suspect a mechanical fault or that the driver lost control of the vehicle. Police were questioning the driver. Video from the scene posted on social media showed a bus veering off the road and plunging down the steps of a pedestrian underpass, crushing several people beneath its wheels.
The driver of the bus had been detained by police, agencies said, after he lost control of the vehicle. The incident occurred on one of the Russian capital's busiest roads near the Slavyansky Boulevard metro station.
Russian news agencies reporting from the scene quoted Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin as saying that he has ordered all city buses to be checked in the aftermath of the crash.
Monday was an ordinary working day in Russia where Orthodox Christmas will be celebrated on January 7.
An unnamed emergency services source told the TASS news agency that the number of fatalities had risen to five people. There were also unconfirmed reports that some 15 people had been injured.
Ten ambulances, fire service personnel, and three medivac helicopters were on the scene, agencies reported.
