Four Killed in Moscow When Bus Plows Into Underground Passage

At least four people were killed and 15 injured when a bus drove into an underground passageway in Moscow.

Moscow police said both passengers and passers-by were killed.

skip - Moscow bus crash

Источник ТАСС сообщает уже о пятерых погибших

На данный момент рассматривается несколько вариантов аварии:

1) автобус или подрезала другая машина

2) у автобуса отказали тормоза источник РИА "Новости"

3) Водитель не справился с управлением – источник ТАСС pic.twitter.com/lyplD1YVKC — Ирина Курочкина (@irakurochkinaa) December 25, 2017

skip - Moscow bus crash

Внезапно на Славянском бульваре. Автобус не влез в подземный переход. Информации о пострадавших нет pic.twitter.com/DV2veaem2P — Саша Усольцев (@usolt) December 25, 2017

Police immediately ruled out a possibility of it being an attack, saying that they suspect a mechanical fault or that the driver lost control of the vehicle. Police were questioning the driver. Video from the scene posted on social media showed a bus veering off the road and plunging down the steps of a pedestrian underpass, crushing several people beneath its wheels.

The driver of the bus had been detained by police, agencies said, after he lost control of the vehicle. The incident occurred on one of the Russian capital's busiest roads near the Slavyansky Boulevard metro station.

Russian news agencies reporting from the scene quoted Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin as saying that he has ordered all city buses to be checked in the aftermath of the crash.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close

Monday was an ordinary working day in Russia where Orthodox Christmas will be celebrated on January 7.

An unnamed emergency services source told the TASS news agency that the number of fatalities had risen to five people. There were also unconfirmed reports that some 15 people had been injured.

Ten ambulances, fire service personnel, and three medivac helicopters were on the scene, agencies reported.