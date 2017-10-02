Trump Dedicates Golf Trophy to Puerto Rico Hurricane Victims

President Donald Trump says he's dedicating the Presidents Cup golf trophy to the people of Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida still recovering from recent hurricane devastation.

Trump also says of Puerto Rico: "We have it under really great control."

Earlier Sunday, Trump dismissed those he calls "politically motivated ingrates" who've questioned his administration's commitment to rebuilding Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

Tiger Woods watches as U.S. President Donald Trump congratulates players before presenting the trophy to the U.S. team at the conclusion of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Liberty National Golf KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

The president spent much of the weekend at his New Jersey golf club and then attended the international golf competition near New York City.

Trump presented the trophy to Team U.S.A., the first sitting president to present the tournament's winning team with a trophy.

The president says the players are "a tremendous group of folks" and calls them "great champions."

Trump spent years hammering his predecessor, Barack Obama, both for playing golf and leaving Washington too often.

"President Obama should have gone to Louisiana days ago, instead of golfing," he tweeted in August of last year, after severe flooding in the state. "Too little, too late!"

President Obama should have gone to Louisiana days ago, instead of golfing. Too little, too late! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2016

Trump's weekend tweets have shown him to be contemptuous of any complaints about a laggard U.S. response to the natural disaster that has imperiled the island's future. He has repeatedly blamed the press for what he sees as unfair coverage of the situation on the ground, where power is out and many people are without food, water and fuel.

"We have done a great job with the almost impossible situation in Puerto Rico. Outside of the Fake News or politically motivated ingrates ... people are now starting to recognize the amazing work" done by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the military, the president tweeted.

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz on Friday accused the Trump administration of "killing us with the inefficiency" after the storm. She begged the president, who is set to visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday, to "make sure somebody is in charge that is up to the task of saving lives," and appealed for help "to save us from dying."

Trump lashed out at Cruz, deriding "poor leadership ability" by her and others in Puerto Rico "who are not able to get their workers to help."

He added, without elaboration, "They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort."

In times of disasters, leaders often shelve partisan differences. But Trump has a penchant for punching back against critics, whatever the circumstances.