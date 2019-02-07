“The Hashish Smokers,” by Gaetano Previati (1887).

The Historic Mixup That Made People Fear Hashish

A lecture in Paris 200 years ago, based on false premises, fueled a bitter war against hashish – whose impact is still felt today

Etymology, the study of the derivation of words, isn’t usually a world-changer. But on May 19, 1809, an etymological lecture delivered at the Institut de France in Paris, based on erroneous assumptions...

