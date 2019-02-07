The Historic Mixup That Made People Fear Hashish
A lecture in Paris 200 years ago, based on false premises, fueled a bitter war against hashish – whose impact is still felt today
Etymology, the study of the derivation of words, isn’t usually a world-changer. But on May 19, 1809, an etymological lecture delivered at the Institut de France in Paris, based on erroneous assumptions...
skip all comments
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1