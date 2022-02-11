What Canceling J.K. Rowling Means for the Harry Potter Generation

One day, when my daughter was 11, she found a thick, cream-colored envelope on the doormat outside. The envelope bore a wax seal. Inside was an invitation in English, in some curlicued font, to attend Hogwarts on the upcoming September 1. Further instructions would follow.

Boundless excitement. At age 11 you know this can’t be real, but it was still thrilling. All my daughter’s friends denied vehemently that they were behind the mysterious initiative. As did their parents. We denied it, too, when she asked us, because it really wasn’t us. For months the mystery remained unsolved. It was only quite a while afterward (an eternity, especially in the world of children) that the mother of her classmate Michael Abutboul confessed that her son was behind the idea and had devised the marvelous invitation with her help.