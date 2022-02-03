The Secretive Movement That's Fundamentally Transforming India

Trains and people in orange. Tens of thousands of people in orange. That’s a regular scene that became engraved in my mind when I traveled through northern India in the early 1990s. Crowded train cars, passengers with fire in the eyes. The mass of people looked daunting. In one-on-one conversations, held in broken Hindi and English, individuals turned out to be friendly yet also mysterious. Where were all these people in the saffron-orange robes going?