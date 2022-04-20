If Scientists Are Doing This, Things Must Be Really Bad
Research scientists tend to shy away from activism, fearing they won't be able to argue their case objectively. But in the light of the indifference to the climate crisis, the rules of the game might be starting to change
Spanish police officers removing a Scientist Rebellion activist who threw red paint at the parliament building in Madrid, earlier this month. Credit: Susana Vera / Reuters
Cassandra, the daughter of the king of Troy, is one of Greek mythology’s most tragic figures. She was granted the power of divine prophecy, but she also suffered an accompanying curse: Though her prophecies were accurate, no one believed her when she warned about the dangers the future portended. Even her family treated her as something of a madwoman.
Comments
In the News
Paid by Hi-Yam