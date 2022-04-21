For Poles, the Ukrainian Refugee Crisis Is a Do-over

What do you pack for the trip in the middle of the night, to an unfamiliar land and for an unknown amount of time, when you are trembling from fear and forced to quickly flee for your life from everything that you know and love? Olga Vinyk, a gynecologist, had prepared for every scenario. In early March, nine months pregnant, Olga decided to flee the Russian invasion with her 10-year-old daughter Olena from Chernihiv. The city is about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Everyone told her she was crazy and that it was too dangerous, but Olga, who looks fragile, was determined.